Rules tightened for venues with escorts

GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities

By Lee I-chia