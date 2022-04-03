KMT think tank urges bookstore subsidies

By Shih Hsiao-kuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The National Policy Foundation yesterday urged the Ministry of Culture to help Taiwan’s ailing brick-and-mortar bookstores with subsidies for rent and activities.

Tax exemptions rolled out by the government last year did not stop the decline of stores on Taipei’s famous “book street,” said Apollo Chen (陳學聖), the convener of the culture and sports division of the think tank, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Chen said that a foundation survey showed that the 77 ground-level shopfronts on Chongqing S Road are predominantly occupied by generic commercial establishments, including 18 restaurants, 12 banks and eight travel agencies.

Stores on Taipei’s Chongqing S Road, known as “book street,” are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Policy Foundation

Less than a handful of bookstores remain in the area, with most of them doubling as cafes or restaurants, selling stationeries, or specializing in niche markets such as computer science, traditional Chinese medicine or fortune-telling literature, he said.

Sanmin Bookstore is the only vendor left in the area that remains recognizable as a conventional bookstore, he said.

Other famous bookstores and publishers — including Commercial press, Eastern Publishing and the local branch of Kingstone have moved to new locations — and were replaced by food courts or bank branches, he said.

The book street’s decline is a warning sign for culture in Taiwan, as brick-and-mortar bookstores have an irreplaceable value for a city’s cultural environment as places for book lovers to meet, discuss ideas and take part in the broader development of the country, he said.