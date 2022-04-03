Bullying, rural education require attention: report

By Chung Li-huan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The National Human Rights Commission on Friday urged the government to act against online bullying, protect digital education rights and ban corporal punishment.

The commission at a news conference commented on its report on the government’s implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Action to combat online bullying is needed as 62.5 percent of its underage victims displayed symptoms of social anxiety, and 25 percent had suicidal thoughts, it said.

National Human Rights Commission chairperson Chen Chu, fifth left, and other members attend a news conference in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of the commission

Yunlin, Chiayi, Pingtung, Hualien, Taitung and other rural jurisdictions had about a 20 percent deficiency in educational equipment for remote learning programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said.

A shortage of Internet connections and devices led to spiking dropout rates, suggesting that the government should correct digital gaps and exclusions, it said.

Care for children outside the home should be improved with increased funding, professional training and policies that encourage foster care by relatives, it said.

Child and youth abuse in Taiwan surged to a five-year high of 12,610 victims in 2020, the majority of whom were abused at home, it said, adding that corporal punishment should be banned.

The government should also pass laws that bring children’s rights and protections into compliance with UN standards, it said.

Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the Cabinet plans to examine the feasibility of banning corporal punishment by parents.

However, he added that inflicting bodily harm on children is already prohibited by law.