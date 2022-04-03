The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday asked the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to prepare an investigative report on safety measures in areas near high-speed rail tracks in Kaohsiung, after a demolition site incident knocked out power near a track in the city on Friday.
An electric tower operated by Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) was struck by the demolition of a Southeast Cement Corp building, leading to its collapse at 3:40pm.
The collapse cut off electricity to trains operated by Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) and the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), affecting 79 high-speed rail trains and 30 TRA trains carrying about 126,000 passengers.
Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times
TRA and high-speed trains resumed operations at 9pm and 10:40pm respectively.
The KMT caucus said it commended the Taipower workers who sacrificed their four-day Tomb Sweeping weekend to work through the night and restore power.
“THSRC should improve preparatory measures so that passengers are not stranded when sudden incidents occur,” it said. “The Kaohsiung City Government should also be condemned for shirking responsibility for this incident.”
The caucus compared Friday’s incident with the deadly crash of a Taroko Express train in Hualien County last year, saying that stricter safety supervision near tracks had not been implemented since the crash.
The ministry had not taken necessary precautions to avoid another incident, it said.
The caucus said that the power cut was not the only severe incident in Kaohsiung in the past year, citing a fire in October that killed 46 people.
“As there were no casualties in Friday’s incident, does the ministry expect the issue to be dealt with lightly?” it asked.
The KMT caucus called on the ministry to prioritize improving safety over the expansion of railway networks.
