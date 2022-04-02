KMT think tank proposes gender equality measures

A think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday proposed amendments intended to improve the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法).

The proposals came a few days before Women and Children’s Day, which is marked on April 4 in Taiwan.

The think tank suggested changes that would allow employees to take family care leave or long-term care arrangement to assist senior family members.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu, third left, and KMT officials hold placards at a news conference in Taipei yesterday as the party’s think tank released the results of a survey on issues that concern women and children. Photo: CNA

It also proposed drafting a household services act to create a job-safety fund to subsidize employers of vulnerable families and define the rights and responsibilities of household workers, whether foreign or local.

It also advocated for extending maternity leave from eight weeks to 10 weeks, with the government covering employees’ salaries.

The think tank also presented results of a poll it conducted relating to women, children and gender equality.

About 42 percent of respondents, nearly evenly split between men and women, said that it is impossible to negotiate with employers for flexible working hours to take care of their families.

About 50 percent of respondents said the system does not care for older women well, the poll showed.

Regarding family care, 76.3 percent of respondents said that the government should provide “long-term care arrangement leave,” paid leave for an employee to take care of family members who require long-term care.

Seven days of paid leave for family affairs was supported by 69 percent, with 60 percent supporting the extension of maternity leave from eight weeks to 10 weeks, the poll showed.

It also showed that 25.3 percent of men and 32.6 percent of women perceived that domestic violence incidents have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding workplace sexual harassment, 10.9 percent of men and 20.2 percent of women saw a significant increase in these cases during the past five years, the poll showed.

Taiwan is an aging society with a low birth rate and is about to become a society in which at least 20 percent of the population is 65 or older, said KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), who took part in the think tank’s presentation.

Child and elder care would be priorities for future KMT mayors and commissioners, he said.

“When the young and the old are taken care of, everyone can work with their minds at ease,” Chu said, adding that the government should work with companies to provide supportive work environments for their employees.