French baking event latest to enforce ‘Chinese Taipei’

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A France-based baking competition sparked anger after the organizers referred to Taiwan’s champion bakers as representing “Chinese Taipei” on the event’s Facebook page.

A team of Taiwanese bakers coached by Wu Wu-hsien (吳武憲) won first place in a field of 10 teams at the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie, held from Saturday last week to Monday at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

The anthem and flag of the Republic of China (ROC) were featured at Tuesday’s award ceremony, the Taiwan Representative Office in France wrote on Twitter.

Deputy Representative to France Bernard Liu, center right, delivers a congratulatory message from President Tsai Ing-wen to Taiwanese baker Wu Wu-hsien, center left, in Paris on Tuesday after Wu’s team won this year’s Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie baking competition. Photo: CNA

However, the reference to “Chinese Taipei” led to a flurry of complaints on the competition’s social media, from Taiwanese students and members of the Taiwanese-French community.

Food blogger and classically trained French baker Chen Ying (陳穎) said that the country’s bakers competed in the event as “Taiwan” until last year, when organizers requested the use of the title “Chinese Taipei.”

No bakers from China competed in the event this year, which might have accounted for the presence of the ROC flag and national anthem during the awards ceremony, Chen said.

This differed from the 2018 event, when Taiwanese bakers were told that they could not display the flag or say “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” when discussing their creations or accepting awards.

Chen has not received a response to messages of protest written on Twitter and tagged to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the representative office in France.

The government must discuss the issue with the event’s organizers and not just honor the victory of the Taiwanese bakers, Taiwanese-French graphic novelist Lin Li-ching (林莉菁) said.

“If China can pressure the organizer to omit the name of Taiwan without having a team in the competition, it would be harder for Taiwan to use its name when Chinese bakers begin participating in the event regularly,” she said.

Separately, Wu on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return from Paris.

The baker was taken by ambulance from a hangar at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport following the test, which is a routine measure for arriving travelers.