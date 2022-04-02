Jets cleared to fly after inspection in wake of crash

ADDITIONAL TRAINING: Armed forces can take the Mirage 2000 back to the skies after brushing up on the aircraft, after a pilot safely ejected from a crash on March 14

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets returned to the sky yesterday, following the completion of a comprehensive inspection and additional training for pilots in the wake of a March 14 crash.

While the armed forces had picked up signals from the “black box” flight recorder of the jet that crashed off the coast of Taitung County, weather and sea conditions prevented the search team from salvaging the fighter, the military said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the remaining 54 Mirage 2000 jets have been allowed back into service after the inspection and additional training for pilots were completed, the air force said.

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to air force pilots at Hsinchu Air Base yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday visited Hsinchu Air Base, where the jets are based, following the decision to allow the aircraft back in the air.

Tsai listened to a briefing on the crash and met 38-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Huang Chung-kai (黃重凱), who was flying the jet and ejected during a training mission from Taitung Air Base.

Tsai said she hoped Huang could soon go through the required training to be able to return to flying.

The Mirage 2000-5 jet, serial number 2017, took off from Taitung Air Base at 10:08am on March 14.

About an hour later, Huang reported to the base that the aircraft had developed a “mechanical malfunction.”

He safely ejected at 11:26am, about 10 nautical miles (18.5km) south of Taitung Air Base, and was picked up at sea off the Taitung coast at 12:06pm by a UH-60M helicopter, which returned him to the base.

Huang was then taken to a hospital and kept under observation for two days, after which he was discharged upon being found to have no injuries.

Tsai said that Huang’s reactions in the crash reflected the solid training of air force personnel and their ability to respond correctly when faced with unexpected situations.

Since Taiwan took delivery of its first Mirage jet in 1997, the air force has lost six French-made fighters in its fleet of 60, including the one piloted by Huang.