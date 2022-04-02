Professional baseball season starts with curbs in place

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





People attending professional baseball games should comply with COVID-19 prevention regulations, CPBL commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said yesterday, ahead of the start of the season today.

Health authorities have approved the league’s plan to hold games without crowd restrictions, Tsai said.

However, virus prevention rules would be in place, including temperature checks and contact tracing via QR codes that people would have to scan with their smartphones, he said.

Baseball fans watch a pre-season game at Chengcing Lake Baseball Stadium in Kaohsiung on March 18. Photo: Hsu Li-chuan, Taipei Times

“We call on fans to comply with the regulations at ballparks,” Tsai said.

Ticket holders whose temperature is above 37.5°C, who are coughing persistently or have any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 would be denied entry, he said.

People must wear a mask at ballparks, except when eating or drinking, which would only be allowed at their seats, Tsai said.

Stands selling food or beverages would be open, he added.

Security personnel would monitor the audience and people who do not comply with the rules would be asked to leave, Tsai said.

Those who contravene the rules would face fines of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000, he said, citing the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

The Taichung Sports Bureau said it is working with the local team to curb the spread of the virus, including by spraying disinfectant in the ballpark’s stands, dugouts and facilities for players and officials.

Today’s opener between the CTBC Brothers, the defending champions, and the Uni-President Lions is expected to be played in front of a full house at the 15,000-capacity Taichung Intercontinental Stadium, after 12,500 tickets had been sold as of yesterday.

Two games are scheduled on each of the following three days of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day weekend, the league said.