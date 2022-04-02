CECC reports 104 local cases as clusters expand

MILD SYMPTOMS: Of the 1,266 local cases recorded between Jan. 1 and Thursday, only three developed serious complications, the CECC’s Philip Lo said

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 104 domestic COVID-19 cases, in nine cities and counties, with the highest number in New Taipei City.

New Taipei City recorded 40 domestic cases, followed by 20 each in Taoyuan and Keelung, and 12 in Taipei, the CECC said.

The number of local cases set a new daily high for the year, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC.

A health worker disinfects the National Center for Traditional Arts in Yilan County yesterday. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

In New Taipei City, a cluster linked to an apartment building in Jhonghe District (中和) added 23 new cases, 18 of whom tested positive at local COVID-19 testing stations, Chen said.

Not only is the Jhonghe cluster linked to one in Taitung County, genome sequencing indicated that both clusters could also be connected to cases at a dance studio in Taoyuan and a pet shop in Changhua County, he said.

Meanwhile, a Keelung cluster added 21 cases to bring the total to 115, Chen said.

The Keelung City Government on Wednesday announced that mass testing is expected to be conducted over a week-long period, although the timeframe for the rollout had not yet been decided, the CECC said.

This will hopefully enable the authorities to identify other potential sources of transmission, Chen said.

Elsewhere, Taoyuan reported 20 new cases involving employees at a small e-commerce business and their family members, while six cases in Hualien City involved three medical workers at Tzu Chi Hospital and three individuals who visited the hospital.

The other new domestic cases yesterday were reported in Taichung, Kaohsiung and Hsinchu County.

There are now 20 local transmission chains with unknown infection sources, the CECC said.

The COVID-19 situation has not yet reached the level it did in May last year, when the nation reported a record daily high of more than 700 cases, Chen said, adding that people should not panic, but remain cautious and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the 1,266 domestic cases recorded between Jan. 1 and March 31, only three people had developed serious complications, including one person who died.

The remaining 99.76 percent of those infected had mild or no symptoms, Lo said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said that 27 schools — one preschool, 13 elementary schools, three junior-high schools, five high schools and five universities or colleges — have so far either fully or partially suspended classes due to COVID-19 cases.