Young people to receive increased rent subsidies

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter





Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday announced a new package of NT$30 billion (US$1.05 billion) to provide increased rent subsidies to young people, newlyweds and families with young children.

“This subsidy will enable the younger generation and families to have affordable housing, so they can focus on their jobs and careers and raise more children,” Su said at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

About 500,000 households are to become eligible, up from 120,000, Su said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang speaks about a rent subsidy policy at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan via CNA

The is also more support for unmarried people aged 20 to 35, as they might be entering the job market and not have stable finances for starting a family, with 1.2 times the original rent subsidy for people in this age group, he said.

For those who were married within the past two years, the government is to provide 1.3 times the original subsidy, and 1.4 times for those with one child, Su said.

The government is to provide 1.6 times the original subsidy for young families with two children, and 1.8 times for those with three, he said.

Eligible people can apply online for the new rent subsidy package starting on July 1, and approved applicants would receive funds in October, he added.