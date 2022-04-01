Applications open for Taiwan Youth Overseas Service

Staff writer, with CNA





The government is to begin recruiting conscripts for alternative service in the diplomatic corps, where they would assist Taiwan’s foreign aid program, the International Cooperation and Development Fund said yesterday.

The fund is to accept applications for its annual Taiwan Youth Overseas Service program until April 30, fund Deputy Secretary-General Stephen Lee (李志宏) told a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news briefing.

The fund plans to recruit 87 people for the program, which is an alternative to compulsory service in the armed forces, Lee said.

A diplomatic military serviceman teaches a boy about plastic recycling in Saint Kitts and Nevis in an undated photograph. Photo: International Cooperation and Development Fund

The fund hopes to recruit conscripts specializing in agriculture, fisheries, healthcare, economics, foreign languages, trade and communications technology, as well as in two new areas: industrial education and industrial management, Lee said.

Conscripts with video production skills would also be welcome, he said.

Once they have passed an interview and completed the required training, the conscripts would be sent to countries in Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa or the Pacific region, he said, adding that the list of countries is to be announced later.

They would be on duty for 10 months, he said.

Established in 1996 under the foreign ministry, the fund is dedicated to sharing Taiwan’s expertise in various fields with diplomatic allies and partner nations.

Although Taiwan has cut its compulsory military service to four months, many conscripts choose to enlist in the longer alternative program.

The program, which began in 2001, has had an average acceptance rate of 10 to 31 percent in the past few years.

More than 1,500 participants have been dispatched to foreign countries for diplomatic purposes over the past two decades.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan did not send participants abroad in 2020 and only sent 12 conscripts last year, the fund said.