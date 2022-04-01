Environmental groups yesterday urged the government to fine-tune its efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, one day after the National Development Council revealed its road map to reach that goal by 2050.
The groups made five suggestions, saying that they hoped the government would be open to their input.
The suggestions addressed the government’s timeline for banning coal as an energy source, largely by replacing it with natural gas; the subsequent phasing out of natural gas; policies to help industries transition to cleaner energy sources; green transportation goals; and increasing coal prices and reviewing climate regulations.
Photo courtesy of the Environmental Rights Foundation
Dennis Wei (魏揚), a researcher with the Green Citizens’ Action Alliance, said the road map should include practical plans to ban burning coal, as well as regulations for using natural gas as a substitute, including its phaseout if carbon capture technologies mature slower than needed to offset emissions due to burning gas.
Local-level national land planning should focus on renewable energy generation to lower its effect on the environment and the public, said Chen Yu-ping (陳郁屏), secretary-general of the Taiwan Environment and Planning group.
The group’s president, Chao Chia-wei (趙家緯), urged the government to guarantee that it would purchase low-carbon products or implement low-carbon requirements in its trade policies.
The government plans should not stop at exchanging gasoline-powered vehicles for electric-powered ones, but should also promote the use of public transportation, including by introducing electric trams, and incentivize scooter and vehicle-sharing concepts, said Yang Shu-jung (楊書容), a researcher at Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan.
The road map does not define “just transition,” nor does it mention policies regarding the concept, said Lu Kuan-hui (呂冠輝), a legal consultant to the Environmental Rights Foundation.
Neither a draft amendment to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) that would change its name to the “climate change act,” nor the road map say how carbon taxes would be used to further just transition, Lu added.
Ni Mai-ting (倪茂庭), a researcher at the foundation, said that an adjustable, fair carbon tax should be added to the draft climate change act, as this would bring it in line with international standards.
Reviews of Taiwan’s climate legislation showed that there is no comprehensive framework that would be needed to support the road map’s vision, Ni said, adding that practical policies, plans and targets are also lacking.
