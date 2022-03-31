TOURISM
Holiday train services added
Travelers are to be offered an increased number of train services over two weekends next month for a national holiday and a religious festival, the Taiwan Railways Administration said yesterday. Chu-Kuang Express trains would run between Keelung and Changhua County on Saturday and Sunday next week, providing additional options for people who wish to take part in an annual pilgrimage that honors the sea goddess Matsu, it said. Five additional local trains on Saturday next week and four on April 17 would serve routes to Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), where Matsu is enshrined, and the nine-day pilgrimage starts and ends. Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp said 14 services would be added to its routes from April 29 to May 2 — 13 northbound and one southbound — to meet demand over the International Workers’ Day weekend. Booking would be available from Friday, it said.
WEATHER
Mercury to drop by 6°C
Seasonal northeasterly winds are expected to send temperatures down 6°C in the north today, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Daytime highs were about 29°C in the north yesterday, 30°C in central Taiwan, and 31°C in the south. Northern Taiwan would today begin to feel the effects of the seasonal winds, with daytime temperatures falling to about 23°C, but daytime highs in central and southern Taiwan would remain at about 29°C and 30°C respectively, it said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said the effects of the northeasterly winds would be stronger tomorrow and send the mercury plunging to about 13°C at night. Wu said the seasonal winds would bring humidity starting late tomorrow, resulting in cool and wet weather in the north on Saturday and rain across Taiwan proper on Sunday.
CULTURE
Taiwan joins four-nation pact
Taiwan has become one of the four founding members of a New Zealand-initiated economic and trade cooperation framework agreement among indigenous peoples, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement is a non-binding agreement, the ministry said. Canada and Australia are also part of the framework, it said. The framework focuses on economic empowerment of indigenous peoples in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting trade and economic links, the New Zealand government said on its Web site. The ministry said that Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod on Wednesday last week submitted a letter of Taiwan’s intent to join the framework to the New Zealand Ministry of Maori Development.
DEFENSE
Ukraine rejects Taiwanese
A man who traveled to Europe to join the international legion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces on Tuesday said he had been rejected due to a lack of combat experience. Wang Jui-ti (王芮緹) said he would instead contribute to efforts to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The 35-year-old flew to Finland on March 19 and applied to join the militia at the Ukrainian embassy in Helsinki on Monday last week. He then traveled by boat and bicycle to Lithuania to get closer to Ukraine, Wang said. The Ukrainian embassy in Vilnius informed him that he had been rejected. Wang wrote on social media that his only related experience was serving in Taiwan’s military police.
GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
ON THE RUN: The Investigation Bureau has asked US authorities to track down Lu Cheng-yen and his wife, Chang Hsiu-lan, who allegedly embezzled NT$162.3m Judicial authorities yesterday placed the owner of Ching Song Lohas Tech-Agriculture Inc (青松樂活科技農業公司) and his wife on an international fugitive list for allegedly defrauding banks and investors. Prosecutors charged Lu Cheng-yen (呂政諺), 42, and his wife, Chang Hsiu-lan (張秀蘭), 43, with embezzlement, fraud and breach of trust after the company went bankrupt and the pair fled abroad in April last year, the Investigation Bureau said in a news release yesterday. The couple first boarded a flight to China, then headed to the US with about NT$162.3 million (US$5.64 million at the current exchange rate) in embezzled funds, bureau officials said. The officials said