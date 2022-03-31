Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TOURISM

Holiday train services added

Travelers are to be offered an increased number of train services over two weekends next month for a national holiday and a religious festival, the Taiwan Railways Administration said yesterday. Chu-Kuang Express trains would run between Keelung and Changhua County on Saturday and Sunday next week, providing additional options for people who wish to take part in an annual pilgrimage that honors the sea goddess Matsu, it said. Five additional local trains on Saturday next week and four on April 17 would serve routes to Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), where Matsu is enshrined, and the nine-day pilgrimage starts and ends. Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp said 14 services would be added to its routes from April 29 to May 2 — 13 northbound and one southbound — to meet demand over the International Workers’ Day weekend. Booking would be available from Friday, it said.

WEATHER

Mercury to drop by 6°C

Seasonal northeasterly winds are expected to send temperatures down 6°C in the north today, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Daytime highs were about 29°C in the north yesterday, 30°C in central Taiwan, and 31°C in the south. Northern Taiwan would today begin to feel the effects of the seasonal winds, with daytime temperatures falling to about 23°C, but daytime highs in central and southern Taiwan would remain at about 29°C and 30°C respectively, it said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said the effects of the northeasterly winds would be stronger tomorrow and send the mercury plunging to about 13°C at night. Wu said the seasonal winds would bring humidity starting late tomorrow, resulting in cool and wet weather in the north on Saturday and rain across Taiwan proper on Sunday.

CULTURE

Taiwan joins four-nation pact

Taiwan has become one of the four founding members of a New Zealand-initiated economic and trade cooperation framework agreement among indigenous peoples, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement is a non-binding agreement, the ministry said. Canada and Australia are also part of the framework, it said. The framework focuses on economic empowerment of indigenous peoples in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting trade and economic links, the New Zealand government said on its Web site. The ministry said that Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod on Wednesday last week submitted a letter of Taiwan’s intent to join the framework to the New Zealand Ministry of Maori Development.

DEFENSE

Ukraine rejects Taiwanese

A man who traveled to Europe to join the international legion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces on Tuesday said he had been rejected due to a lack of combat experience. Wang Jui-ti (王芮緹) said he would instead contribute to efforts to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The 35-year-old flew to Finland on March 19 and applied to join the militia at the Ukrainian embassy in Helsinki on Monday last week. He then traveled by boat and bicycle to Lithuania to get closer to Ukraine, Wang said. The Ukrainian embassy in Vilnius informed him that he had been rejected. Wang wrote on social media that his only related experience was serving in Taiwan’s military police.