Death sentence for murderer of partner, sons upheld

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The High Court yesterday upheld the death sentence for Chen Chia-hung (陳宏嘉), who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and their baby sons in November 2019.

The Taichung District Court in September 2020 sentenced Chen to death and deprived him of civil rights for life.

He appealed, but the High Court judges yesterday said that Chen, now 31, acted cruely without concern for human life when he strangled his live-in girlfriend and suffocated their 11-month-old twin sons.

The High Court’s Taichung Branch is pictured in the city’s South District in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Jui-chen, Taipei Times

It was a heinous crime that shocked society, the judges said.

Chen’s actions fell under Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the court ruling said.

The article states: “In countries which have not abolished the death penalty, sentence of death may be imposed only for the most serious crimes in accordance with the law in force at the time of the commission of the crime.”

The Legislative Yuan ratified the ICCPR and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in 2009, committing to comply with them to better protect defendats’ rights.

The agreements call for signatory states to abolish the death penalty, except in the case of “most serious crimes.”

The court cited psychiatric evaluations, which said that Chen had no psychological illness, personality disorder or intellectual deficiency at the time of the murders.

Chen was in control of his behavior when carrying out the crime, and smothered the twin boys by force, which could have take as long as one hour, the court said.

For his “heinous crimes” Chen shall be permanently isolated from rest of the society, and the death penalty shall be upheld, the court said.