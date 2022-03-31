The father of a Taiwanese woman who was killed by a drunk driver in Seoul in 2020 thanked a South Korean court for adhering to justice after the court on Tuesday upheld an eight-year prison sentence handed down to the driver, a man surnamed Kim.
The father, Tseng Kin-fui (曾慶暉), said in a pre-recorded video that although he was dissatisfied with the ruling, the driver’s eight-year prison term is the longest sentence so far for drunk driving- caused deaths in South Korea.
The parents of the victim choked back tears when talking about their daughter’s death.
Photo courtesy of Tseng Kin-fui via CNA
The father said that losing his daughter means a lifetime of pain.
“The drunk driver not only destroyed my daughter’s life, but also ruined a happy family,” he said.
Tseng said he wanted to thank a lot of people, many of whom he does not know, and the media for their assistance, particularly his daughter’s friends who repeatedly wrote letters to judges working on the case.
Tseng said his daughter’s death should not be in vain, adding that he hoped this would remind people in Taiwan not to drink and drive, to cherish life and protect others.
The level of drunk driving fatalities in Taiwan is too high, he said.
The South Korean Supreme Court in December last year demanded a re-examination of Kim’s eight-year prison sentence.
Tseng’s daughter — Elaine Tseng (曾以琳), at the time a doctoral student at Torch Trinity Graduate University in Seoul — was hit and killed when Kim on Nov. 6, 2020, ran a red light as she was walking home from a professor’s residence.
The Supreme Court remanded the case back to the Seoul Central District Court on grounds that the sentence might have been too harsh and breached the South Korean constitution.
The district court on Tuesday upheld the eight-year prison sentence for the 53-year-old drunk driver.
The ruling is final.
The court maintained the sentence by applying aggravated penalties for special crimes — dangerous driving causing death in this case — and road traffic law contraventions.
The district court said drunk driving poses a considerable threat not only to the driver, but also to the life and property of others.
Therefore, the district court exercised its judicial discretion to give priority to societal consensus on the need for heavy punishments for such behavior, it said.
In the first trial in April last year, Kim was sentenced to eight years in prison, after taking into consideration that he was fined for drunk driving in 2012 and 2017, even though prosecutors only sought a six-year jail term.
An appellate court then upheld the conviction and sentence in August last year based on the 2018 revisions of South Korea’s Road Traffic Act — called the Yoon Chang-ho act, named after a drunk driving victim — which called for aggravated punishments for repeat drunk driving offenders.
However, the South Korean Constitutional Court in November last year struck down the revisions as unconstitutional, saying that the vague definition of “repeat offenses” did not take into account the time between them.
That led to the Supreme Court decision on Dec. 30 last year to send the case back to the appellate division of the Seoul Central District Court for a retrial.
Tseng’s family had feared that a lighter penalty could be handed down as a result, the family’s lawyer said.
However, they are happy that justice prevailed in the final verdict, the lawyer said.
GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
ON THE RUN: The Investigation Bureau has asked US authorities to track down Lu Cheng-yen and his wife, Chang Hsiu-lan, who allegedly embezzled NT$162.3m Judicial authorities yesterday placed the owner of Ching Song Lohas Tech-Agriculture Inc (青松樂活科技農業公司) and his wife on an international fugitive list for allegedly defrauding banks and investors. Prosecutors charged Lu Cheng-yen (呂政諺), 42, and his wife, Chang Hsiu-lan (張秀蘭), 43, with embezzlement, fraud and breach of trust after the company went bankrupt and the pair fled abroad in April last year, the Investigation Bureau said in a news release yesterday. The couple first boarded a flight to China, then headed to the US with about NT$162.3 million (US$5.64 million at the current exchange rate) in embezzled funds, bureau officials said. The officials said