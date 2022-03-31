EBC News fined NT$1.2 million over false reports

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter





EBC News was fined NT$1.2 million (US$41,987) for airing two false reports related to COVID-19 in its prime-time political talk show, the National Communications Commission said yesterday.

A guest on the channel’s Crucial Time (關鍵時刻) show on May 19 last year said that two university professors had contracted the virus when visiting tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), the commission said.

However, it was informed that the professors had not visited the teahouses, the commission said, adding that the channel was fined NT$400,000 for failing to verify the information before airing it, citing Article 27 of the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法).

The show on June 17 last year featured political commentator Wu Tzu-chia (吳子嘉), who falsely claimed that the wife of Central Epidemic Command Center specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) had helped wealthy and powerful Taiwanese get inoculated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when the nation was facing a vaccine shortage, the commission said.

The channel was fined NT$800,000 for failing to verify the authenticity of the claim, it said.

Meanwhile, TVBS News was given two warnings for contravening the act.

In its midday news program on May 30 last year, the channel promoted the self-produced television series Tears on Fire in one of the news stories, the commission said.

It was given a warning for contravening Article 30 of the act, which calls for a clear separation of programs and TV commercials, it said.

The channel on April 13 ran news tickers to promote three events organized by the channel, which contravened Article 34 of the act, it said.