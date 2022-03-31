Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday demanded that the government remove businessman John Peng (彭蔭剛) from the board of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), accusing him of working as a proxy for China.
The lawmakers cited an advertisement that Peng placed in the Chinese-language China Times on Tuesday promoting Taiwan’s “peaceful unification” with China.
In his capacity as chairman of AGCMT Creation Corp, Peng claimed in the advertisement that “peaceful unification and peaceful development would shape the best future for people across the Taiwan Strait.”
Photo: Screen grab from Chiu Hsien-chih’s Facebook page
In the advertisement, he outlined ways for China to win a comprehensive victory without landing any troops on Taiwan’s shores, including firing missiles to destroy Taiwan’s military bases and installations, paralyzing its economy by using missiles to eliminate basic infrastructures, power stations, utility and transport networks, and mounting a maritime blockade to encircle Taiwan to cut off all food and energy supplies.
People from both sides of the Strait are one family, Peng said in the advertisement, urging President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英 文) to work to ensure the safety of Taiwanese and prevent a war with China.
New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) first took issue with the ad, saying on Facebook on Tuesday that Peng was spreading Chinese propaganda with his full-page advertisement and calling on the government to remove Peng from the SEF’s board.
DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) yesterday also demanded that the government immediately remove Peng from the board, accusing him of conducting cognitive warfare on China’s behalf “to scare Taiwanese with his war scenarios, setting the table for [Taiwan to] surrender to China without a fight.”
“We have an SEF board member promoting peaceful unification, which means eliminating the Republic of China [ROC]. It is totally contrary to the Mainland Affairs Council’s insistence that Taiwan and China should recognize each other as sovereign states,” Lai said.
DPP Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) said Peng has a record of placing advertisements to promote unification with China.
“Peng is unfit to serve on the board as he can participate in the decisionmaking process and attend meetings as an SEF delegate representing Taiwan’s government,” Chiu said.
DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) also demanded Peng’s ouster.
“It is clear he is showing his loyalty to China, which has always threatened Taiwan with military aggression. Peng has no right to sell out Taiwan by calling for Taiwanese to surrender,” he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
