Chinese propaganda lacks appeal: MAC

By Chen Yu-fu, Wu Su-wei and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Chinese propaganda, such as a video posted online last month by a company claiming to be Taiwanese, would not find appeal among the Taiwanese public, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Tuesday.

The video portrayed a woman identified as A-chia (阿嘉) from Hsinchu sitting in front of Siluo Bridge (西螺大橋) in Yunlin County, as she pours water taken from the Jhuoshuei River (濁水溪) into a jar that purportedly holds water taken from China’s Yellow River. A-chia calls the action a “sacred ceremony” to bring Taiwan’s longest river “into the Mother River’s embrace.”

The video is simply another example of Chinese propaganda that Taiwanese would not identify with or find interest in, the MAC said, adding that Taiwanese are already alert to such messages.

The title and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are displayed at its headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

A National Security Bureau official speaking on condition of anonymity said the bureau has a grasp on the newest “united front” tactics being used by Beijing.

China has been encouraging young Taiwanese to set up companies in Xiamen that produce cultural content promoting China that is intended for a Taiwanese audience, the official said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has called for the video to be investigated, saying that “the content, and not just the means, of such acts of cognitive warfare should be investigated, and any violations made clear.”

In Beijing, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) yesterday accused the MAC of “suppressing Taiwan compatriots participating in cross-strait exchanges.”

MAC officials have been “overcome by demons,” she said.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are family,” she said, adding that the Chinese government encouraged Taiwanese to promote exchanges with people in China to strengthen mutual understanding.

“The Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] is using false accusations of cognitive warfare to suppress Taiwanese, she said.

DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said that the Republic of China enforces its own laws, and it is highly inappropriate for Chinese officials to comment on how it does so, especially as China does not recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“China should engage in some introspection, and try to figure out why it has lost the world’s respect,” he said.