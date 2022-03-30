Japan has been asked to explain why recent strawberry shipments to Taiwan have had excessive pesticide residue, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday.
Nine shipments of fresh strawberries from Japan, weighing a total of 341.74kg, had failed to pass pesticide checks at customs over the past week, the FDA said in its weekly report on substandard food imports.
The FDA said it has had to return or destroy 35 shipments of strawberries from Japan since the problem began in November last year.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Food and Drug Administration via CNA
Since last month, it has been trying to address the problem by checking every shipment of strawberries from Japan, the FDA said, adding that it would continue to do so for the next four months.
However, it has also asked Japan to provide a written explanation of why high levels of pesticides are being found in its strawberry shipments to Taiwan, FDA official Hsiao Hui-wen (蕭惠文) said.
The request was submitted last week, and asks for a response by May 6, which should also include Japan’s plan to address the problem, Hsiao said.
If Japan wants to increase the permissible level of pesticide residue on its strawberry exports to Taiwan, it would have to file a request with the FDA, which would then assign a committee to review the proposal, Hsiao said.
The FDA also reported that six other recent shipments of imported food had excessive levels of pesticide residue, including fresh nectarines from Chile, dried porcini mushrooms from China and fresh celery from the US.
