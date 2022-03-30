Chiang Wan-an vows his best for Taipei mayor vote

Staff writer, with CNA





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) yesterday said that he would “put all his effort” into running for Taipei mayor, although he has yet to officially throw his hat into the ring.

In a radio interview, the 43-year-old lawmaker was asked why he had been keeping a busy schedule involving campaign-like events around Taipei without formally declaring himself as a candidate in the Nov. 26 local elections.

As it was likely to be a competitive, three-way race, he wanted to make sure that his party was unified and that his campaign team was ready before making an announcement, Chiang said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an speaks at a news conference in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: CNA

Asked when he would likely make an announcement, Chiang said it would ideally come after the KMT nominated its city council candidates — a process that would be completed in May.

No parties or potential candidates have officially declared their intentions to run for Taipei mayor.

At present, Chiang is expected to run against Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) running as an independent or third-party candidate.

Asked about Huang’s growing support in opinion polls, which show her as likely to gain about 20 percent of the vote, Chiang said that he could not choose his opponents.

Regardless of who the candidates are, the KMT “is going to be fighting a two-front war,” Chiang said.

“I am going to put all my effort into this battle and to fight for the well-being of the people until the very end,” he said.

Opinion polls have shown a tight three-way race taking shape across a range of hypothetical match-ups.

A Taiwan Indicators Survey Research poll of 1,071 Taipei residents conducted from March 18 to Monday last week found that if Chiang, Chen and Huang were competing against each other, Chiang would take 32.1 percent of the vote, followed by Chen with 31.5 percent and Huang with 20.3 percent, while 16.1 percent of respondents had no opinion.

In other hypothetical match-ups, Chiang would beat former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) with 31.3 percent of the vote versus 25.2 percent and former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) with 32.8 percent versus 30.9 percent.

A Chinese Communication Management Society-commissioned poll of 1,085 Taipei residents conducted from Feb. 18 to 19 found that Chen Shih-chung would defeat Chiang with 33.6 percent of the vote versus 30.2 percent if Huang ran as an independent.

The margin would be smaller if she ran as the nominee of the Taiwan People’s Party, led by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The Taipei mayorship has been seen in the past as a stepping stone to the presidency in Taiwan, as it was held by former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).