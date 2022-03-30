Taichung proposes rules for shared transport before it gains in popularity

A self-government ordinance proposed by the Taichung Transportation Bureau to regulate shared transportation services was yesterday passed at a municipal administrative meeting.

The draft is to be sent to the city council for review.

Shared transportation is gaining in popularity in Taipei and New Taipei City, both of which have introduced self-government ordinances in response to problems caused by such services.

A man rides a YouBike in Kaohsiung on Feb. 19. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Government via CNA

Problems such as illegally parked oBikes, which were stationless and no longer exist, and parking spaces occupied by shared motorbikes and cars prompted the two governments to implement the ordinances in 2018 and last year respectively.

The Taichung City Government is preparing in advance, as shared transportation is not yet common in the city.

The 20-article draft ordinance stipulates that the department can assign spaces along roads in the city or in parking lots as service areas.

The draft would ban service providers from offering rent-and-return services outside the designated areas and fine offenders NT$300 to NT$600 per vehicle.

The draft states that service providers would have to submit applications to the bureau, obtain permission, sign contracts to operate in the service areas, and pay royalty fees and a deposit before launching their operations.

Qualified service providers would be granted permission to operate for three years and would have to apply again six months before the period ends, the draft says.

Offenders would face fines and other penalties.

If service providers receive approval to operate on a trial basis, they could apply for a royalty fee exemption or reduction, the draft says.

All shared transportation should be equipped with a GPS system, it says.

Service providers should clearly present the rental rates and usage methods for their shared vehicles, and should take charge of the dispatch, repair and maintenance of the vehicles, as well as the removal of out of use or illegally parked vehicles, the draft says.

The draft also stipulates that the department should send staff to check on the use and supply of shared vehicles in the service areas.

Service providers that operate without permission would face a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$100,000 and be ordered to terminate operations, it says.