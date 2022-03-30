CECC urges caution as virus infections spread

‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties.

Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday.

A health worker sprays the hands of a scooter rider with alcohol yesterday at a temporary COVID-19 checkpoint at the entrance to a market in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District. Photo: CNA

Two new cases who tested positive during isolation are linked to a Kaohsiung chemical plant cluster, bringing the cluster’s size to 23.

The cluster has not spread beyond close contacts who are in home isolation, implying that it has been brought under control, Chen said.

Three new cases in Taitung are linked to a family cluster, he said.

Six new cases are linked to a cluster in a community in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和). Three previous cases in the cluster live on the same street and another case visited the same restaurant as they did, Chen said, adding that the city government has asked residents of the street to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Separately, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that as two of the previous cases in the cluster live in the same apartment building, 29 people from 12 households in the building were tested, and six tested positive.

Another case linked to the cluster is a woman who lives nearby and visited the same convenience store as the other cases, Chen said, adding that all residents have been asked to temporarily leave the building while experts investigate the environment.

Three new cases are linked to a power plant construction site in Taoyuan and its workers’ dormitories in Hsinchu County: a contractor, a dormitory security guard and a family member of an infected worker who tested positive during isolation, he said.

Nine new cases were added to a cluster infection in Keelung, bringing the cluster size to 48 cases, Chen said.

The new cases are two police officers, three people who had a meeting in Taipei with an infected National Taiwan Ocean University teacher — reported on Monday — and four who were detected at local testing stations, he said, adding that no new case were reported among students associated with the cluster.

A new case is linked to a cluster that started with a salesperson in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) and expanded to her hiking group, her husband’s friends and colleagues, and their families, Chen said.

New sporadic cases include a woman in her 60s living in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和), who tested positive when seeking medical attention for a fever; a man in his 50s in Tamsui District (淡水); a pregnant woman in her 20s in Taipei who tested positive when seeking treatment for a sore throat and muscle soreness; and a man in his 50s in Keelung’s Anle District (安樂).

They also include an Indonesian home care worker in her 20s and her employer in her 40s who live in Taipei. They tested positive when the worker sought treatment for a fever and sore throat.

Also among the new cases are a married couple in their 30s who operate a pet shop in Changhua County.

They visited several cities and counties before developing symptoms and testing positive when seeking treatment.

“This is a warning sign, as sporadic cases are being found in different cities and counties,” Chen said.

The infection sources of the cases are unknown and they do not seem to be connected to each other, unless contact tracing finds links, he said.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said there are 17 local transmission chains with unclear infection sources, eight of which involve at least three cases, while the other nine are single cases or family clusters of two people.

Chen urged people to be cautious, but not be afraid and undergo testing if they have COVID-19 symptoms or when instructed to get tested.

He advised people to practice personal preventive measures, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and frequently washing hands.