The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties.
Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday.
Photo: CNA
Two new cases who tested positive during isolation are linked to a Kaohsiung chemical plant cluster, bringing the cluster’s size to 23.
The cluster has not spread beyond close contacts who are in home isolation, implying that it has been brought under control, Chen said.
Three new cases in Taitung are linked to a family cluster, he said.
Six new cases are linked to a cluster in a community in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和). Three previous cases in the cluster live on the same street and another case visited the same restaurant as they did, Chen said, adding that the city government has asked residents of the street to undergo COVID-19 testing.
Separately, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that as two of the previous cases in the cluster live in the same apartment building, 29 people from 12 households in the building were tested, and six tested positive.
Another case linked to the cluster is a woman who lives nearby and visited the same convenience store as the other cases, Chen said, adding that all residents have been asked to temporarily leave the building while experts investigate the environment.
Three new cases are linked to a power plant construction site in Taoyuan and its workers’ dormitories in Hsinchu County: a contractor, a dormitory security guard and a family member of an infected worker who tested positive during isolation, he said.
Nine new cases were added to a cluster infection in Keelung, bringing the cluster size to 48 cases, Chen said.
The new cases are two police officers, three people who had a meeting in Taipei with an infected National Taiwan Ocean University teacher — reported on Monday — and four who were detected at local testing stations, he said, adding that no new case were reported among students associated with the cluster.
A new case is linked to a cluster that started with a salesperson in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) and expanded to her hiking group, her husband’s friends and colleagues, and their families, Chen said.
New sporadic cases include a woman in her 60s living in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和), who tested positive when seeking medical attention for a fever; a man in his 50s in Tamsui District (淡水); a pregnant woman in her 20s in Taipei who tested positive when seeking treatment for a sore throat and muscle soreness; and a man in his 50s in Keelung’s Anle District (安樂).
They also include an Indonesian home care worker in her 20s and her employer in her 40s who live in Taipei. They tested positive when the worker sought treatment for a fever and sore throat.
Also among the new cases are a married couple in their 30s who operate a pet shop in Changhua County.
They visited several cities and counties before developing symptoms and testing positive when seeking treatment.
“This is a warning sign, as sporadic cases are being found in different cities and counties,” Chen said.
The infection sources of the cases are unknown and they do not seem to be connected to each other, unless contact tracing finds links, he said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said there are 17 local transmission chains with unclear infection sources, eight of which involve at least three cases, while the other nine are single cases or family clusters of two people.
Chen urged people to be cautious, but not be afraid and undergo testing if they have COVID-19 symptoms or when instructed to get tested.
He advised people to practice personal preventive measures, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and frequently washing hands.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 95 imported and two local COVID-19 cases. It is also expanding the age range for younger inbound travelers who test positive with no or mild symptoms, starting today. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the imported cases are 64 who tested positive at airports and 31 who tested positive during or upon ending quarantine. Asked if two foreign visitors, who were invited to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei under a quarantine-exempted “specialized bubble,” were among the cases, Chuang said
SMART CITY EXPO: Three of 30 people who arrived in Taiwan under a special travel scheme have tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns of community spread Large-scale “bubble” plans exempting certain visitors from quarantine would be reviewed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, after three foreign visitors exempted under the rule tested positive for COVID-19. Of 30 visitors invited to the Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei, three have so far tested positive, while 27 are staying at a quarantine hotel, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the Central Epidemic Command Center ’s (CECC) spokesman. The CECC on Tuesday said that a visitor from Belize who was invited to the expo tested positive after arriving at a hotel on