Taiwanese in Warsaw offers Ukrainians shelter

Staff writer, with CNA





When Poland began to see an influx of Ukrainian women and children displaced by the Russian invasion, Wang Wei-chao (汪維昭), a Taiwanese woman living in Warsaw, decided to offer some help.

Many Polish people have provided aid and shelter to Ukrainian refugees, including those who are not very well-off, Wang, who works at a company producing beauty products, said in an interview with Central News Agency.

She joined the humanitarian efforts, because she could not turn a blind eye to the suffering caused by the ongoing conflict, Wang said.

Wang Wei-chao speaks during an interview in Warsaw on March 22. Photo: CNA

Wang said she was also moved by the efforts of Ukrainians, who have defiantly fought the Russians and shown great courage in defending their country’s freedom and sovereignty.

After discussing it with her husband, a Pole working in finance, the couple came up with the idea of using their home to provide shelter to displaced Ukrainians.

Since the start of the war on Feb. 24, more than 2 million people have fled from Ukraine to Poland, figures released by the Polish government showed.

Warsaw alone has taken in about 300,000 refugees over the past few weeks, which is equivalent to about 17 percent of the city’s population before the war, the data showed.

Wang submitted an application to the Warsaw City Government to volunteer to provide housing to refugees, but before the application was processed, she came across a message posted on a Facebook group run by the Taiwanese community seeking accommodation for two Ukrainian sisters who had recently arrived in Warsaw.

“I told my husband that we must accommodate them,” Wang said.

The two sisters, identified only by their first names as Margot and Anya, arrived in Warsaw early this month after traveling for 60 hours from central Ukraine to the western part of the country and waiting for another four hours to cross the border and enter Poland.

The pair said they had wanted to remain in Ukraine, but they eventually left at the request of their parents after the Russian military began indiscriminately attacking civilians.

While the Russian government has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine, the UN Human Rights Office reported earlier this month that “civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons with wide area effects in or near populated areas.”

With the support of Wang and her husband, the sisters have been able to continue working and attending courses remotely, said Margot, 21, who works for a company that develops online courses for Ukrainian customers.

People in her hometown have tried to carry on with their work, despite seeing many cities in other parts of the country being heavily shelled and bombed, Margot said.

She added that her 16-year-old sister’s teachers still taught online courses unless they had to help those who fight on the front lines.

Wang said Margot and Anya were rather quiet and even a bit agitated in their first few days at her house.

The siblings reminded her of herself when she moved to Poland a decade ago, Wang said, adding that she used her experience to help them adapt to the new environment.

Margot and Anya are now much more relaxed, and they take a stroll every day and tell jokes to each other at times, Wang said.

Wang is not the only one among the more than 600 Taiwanese living in Poland who have offered help to refugees in the wake of the crisis.

Chiang Tsung-chin (蔣宗琴), who teaches Chinese in Warsaw, said she had joined local volunteer groups to collect supplies from around the country and distribute them to Ukrainian refugees.

Chiang, who has lived in Warsaw for 15 years, said she feared that being a NATO member might not prevent Poland from becoming Russia’s next target.

If that happened, she hoped others would also lend them a helping hand, she said.