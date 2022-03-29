In a nationwide first, Kaohsiung is hoping to limit the daily number of hours a delivery driver can work, along with a suite of other regulations to manage the emerging sector.
More than 44 percent of delivery drivers work for more than 12 hours a day, raising health and safety concerns, data provided by Taiwan Labor Front showed.
The Kaohsiung City Government has drafted an ordinance governing the sector that would set a 12-hour limit on daily working hours. Two days of rest would also be required every two weeks.
Photo courtesy of Foodpanda via CNA
The ordinance states that delivery platform operators must pay a minimum of NT$3 million (US$104,330) in disability or life insurance, as well as at least NT$1,000 per day, in the event of an accident.
According to the draft ordinance, delivery drivers may not work when the city government suspends work due to a natural disaster, except for “legitimate reasons” involving no apparent risks.
If a delivery driver or others are killed or hospitalized in a traffic accident, the city government must be notified within eight hours, the draft says.
Platform operators that provide food delivery service would be required to have a hygiene inspector on staff, as well as submit a safety plan if the number of accidents in a quarter exceeds those recorded in the previous quarter, it says.
All communications that take place on a delivery platform must be kept for at least a year, the ordinance states, while all prices, fees, refund and cancelation details must be clearly stated.
Any operator that contravenes these rules would be subject to a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$100,000, imposed on a case-by-case basis.
The draft ordinance has been sent to the Kaohsiung City Council for deliberation, with no clear timeline on when it might take effect.
