Kaohsiung seeks to limit delivery drivers’ work time

By Hou Cheng-hsu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





In a nationwide first, Kaohsiung is hoping to limit the daily number of hours a delivery driver can work, along with a suite of other regulations to manage the emerging sector.

More than 44 percent of delivery drivers work for more than 12 hours a day, raising health and safety concerns, data provided by Taiwan Labor Front showed.

The Kaohsiung City Government has drafted an ordinance governing the sector that would set a 12-hour limit on daily working hours. Two days of rest would also be required every two weeks.

A Foodpanda delivery driver rides along a street in Taipei on June 26 last year. Photo courtesy of Foodpanda via CNA

The ordinance states that delivery platform operators must pay a minimum of NT$3 million (US$104,330) in disability or life insurance, as well as at least NT$1,000 per day, in the event of an accident.

According to the draft ordinance, delivery drivers may not work when the city government suspends work due to a natural disaster, except for “legitimate reasons” involving no apparent risks.

If a delivery driver or others are killed or hospitalized in a traffic accident, the city government must be notified within eight hours, the draft says.

Platform operators that provide food delivery service would be required to have a hygiene inspector on staff, as well as submit a safety plan if the number of accidents in a quarter exceeds those recorded in the previous quarter, it says.

All communications that take place on a delivery platform must be kept for at least a year, the ordinance states, while all prices, fees, refund and cancelation details must be clearly stated.

Any operator that contravenes these rules would be subject to a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$100,000, imposed on a case-by-case basis.

The draft ordinance has been sent to the Kaohsiung City Council for deliberation, with no clear timeline on when it might take effect.