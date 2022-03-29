New ‘united front’ start-ups cause alarm

‘BRAINWASHING’: Lawmakers urged security agencies to investigate a Taiwanese-founded firm producing propaganda videos stressing the cultural links between Taiwan and China

By Chen Yu-fu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Videos from a reportedly Taiwanese-founded production company in China highlighting cultural links across the Taiwan Strait have raised concern over a shift in Chinese propaganda techniques, with lawmakers calling for an investigation into the firm and new Chinese “united front” tactics.

One video from the company posted last month on the Chinese media platforms Watching the Taiwan Strait (看台海) and Xiamen Star (廈門衛視) claims to show the company’s founder combining water from China’s Yellow River and Taiwan’s Jhuoshuei River (濁水溪).

In the four-minute video, the founder, identified as A-chia (阿嘉) from Hsinchu, sits in front of Siluo Bridge (西螺大橋) in Yunlin County as she pours water taken from Taiwan’s longest river into a jar that purportedly holds water taken from the Yellow River.

Calling the action a “sacred ceremony” to bring Taiwan’s longest river “into the Mother River’s embrace,” A-chia says the goal is to promote integration and understanding across the Taiwan Strait.

According to national security sources, the company makes videos emphasizing shared cultural roots between Taiwan and China as part of a new “united front” phase of attempts to influence Taiwan.

This is not the only video the production company has made pushing “united front” goals.

On Feb. 16, it released a video of Bunun singers shot in Nantou County in an attempt to link the indigenous community with the She people in China’s Fujian Province.

In only one year since its founding, the firm has received extensive coverage in official Chinese media, showing that the Chinese Communist Party intends to use the company as a model for propaganda targeting Taiwan, security officials said.

Last year, the company was among 10 creative Taiwanese start-ups selected by the United Front Work Department in China’s Fujian Province to receive a 50,000 yuan (US$7,848) grant and a three-year mentorship, they said.

The recipients were also present at last year’s Straits Youth Forum organized by Beijing, they added.

In an interview, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) voiced alarm over Chinese attempts to use young Taiwanese to “brainwash” their compatriots.

Calling Beijing’s “united front” work “rampant,” DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said it is luring Taiwanese to start businesses in China and then using them to influence other Taiwanese.

A large country’s invasion of a smaller country is usually preceded by cultural aggression, he said, adding that the river water stunt is an obvious “united front” ploy.

Lai called on the Mainland Affairs Council to investigate whether the company has contravened cross-strait laws and urged the National Security Council to develop countermeasures against these new tactics.