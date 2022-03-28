The failure of democratic countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion could be “inspiring” for China, a Lithuanian lawmaker said.
The democratic world must unite in its support for Ukraine, member of the Lithuanian parliament Dovile Sakaliene said in Vilnius on Thursday.
“If [we] let Ukraine fall, that would be very inspiring for the People’s Republic of China,” Sakaliene said. “If we protect Ukraine ... then I think that would be a lesson, a hard lesson, for the People’s Republic of China. A democratic world, sometimes maybe slow and messy and sometimes bureaucratic, but we do unite. We are efficient, and we can be speedy when it’s necessary.”
Photo: CNA
Sakaliene added that she has “hope” that if China attacked Taiwan, democratic countries would stand as united as they are standing now for Ukraine.
Sakaliene spoke at a media briefing during a two-day cross-party visit by British lawmakers, who are in Vilnius as a part of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).
The trip aimed to show solidarity with Lithuania, the delegation said in a statement, which described the Baltic nation as having “held firm in the face of increasing pressure from authoritarian regimes in both Moscow and Beijing.”
British lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said that IPAC, which comprises 200 lawmakers from 22 international legislatures, expressed concerns over China’s “abuses, and its extraterritorial threats to areas like Taiwan.”
“We have a very good understanding of how abusive the Chinese government can be,” he said, adding that threats to Taiwan “aren’t just gestures. As we’re learning ... when a totalitarian state like Russia or China threatens things, it tends to follow through and do them.”
The UK intends to increase its presence in the Indo-Pacific region to support its stability, Duncan Smith said.
“The recent sailing of one of the new UK aircraft carriers was an indication of support,” he said, referring to the HMS Queen Elizabeth’s 28-week tour in the Indo-Pacific last year.
The British delegation said that the UK should support the three Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — given the pressure they face, while committing to “reducing strategic dependency on authoritarian regimes, including Russia and China, on critical supply chains including in energy and rare earth materials.”
Lithuania should review its economic relationships with autocracies, Lithuanian lawmaker and IPAC member Zygimantas Pavilionis said in the statement.
“Deepening relations with Taiwan is crucial to... consolidating democracy in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 95 imported and two local COVID-19 cases. It is also expanding the age range for younger inbound travelers who test positive with no or mild symptoms, starting today. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the imported cases are 64 who tested positive at airports and 31 who tested positive during or upon ending quarantine. Asked if two foreign visitors, who were invited to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei under a quarantine-exempted “specialized bubble,” were among the cases, Chuang said