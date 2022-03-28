Support for Ukraine could influence China: lawmaker

Staff writer, with CNA





The failure of democratic countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion could be “inspiring” for China, a Lithuanian lawmaker said.

The democratic world must unite in its support for Ukraine, member of the Lithuanian parliament Dovile Sakaliene said in Vilnius on Thursday.

“If [we] let Ukraine fall, that would be very inspiring for the People’s Republic of China,” Sakaliene said. “If we protect Ukraine ... then I think that would be a lesson, a hard lesson, for the People’s Republic of China. A democratic world, sometimes maybe slow and messy and sometimes bureaucratic, but we do unite. We are efficient, and we can be speedy when it’s necessary.”

Lithuanian lawmaker Dovile Sakaliene, third right, and British lawmakers Geraint Richard Davies, left, Iain Duncan Smith, second left, and David Alton, second right, along with other lawmakers speak at a media briefing in Vilnius, Lithuania on Friday. Photo: CNA

Sakaliene added that she has “hope” that if China attacked Taiwan, democratic countries would stand as united as they are standing now for Ukraine.

Sakaliene spoke at a media briefing during a two-day cross-party visit by British lawmakers, who are in Vilnius as a part of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).

The trip aimed to show solidarity with Lithuania, the delegation said in a statement, which described the Baltic nation as having “held firm in the face of increasing pressure from authoritarian regimes in both Moscow and Beijing.”

British lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said that IPAC, which comprises 200 lawmakers from 22 international legislatures, expressed concerns over China’s “abuses, and its extraterritorial threats to areas like Taiwan.”

“We have a very good understanding of how abusive the Chinese government can be,” he said, adding that threats to Taiwan “aren’t just gestures. As we’re learning ... when a totalitarian state like Russia or China threatens things, it tends to follow through and do them.”

The UK intends to increase its presence in the Indo-Pacific region to support its stability, Duncan Smith said.

“The recent sailing of one of the new UK aircraft carriers was an indication of support,” he said, referring to the HMS Queen Elizabeth’s 28-week tour in the Indo-Pacific last year.

The British delegation said that the UK should support the three Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — given the pressure they face, while committing to “reducing strategic dependency on authoritarian regimes, including Russia and China, on critical supply chains including in energy and rare earth materials.”

Lithuania should review its economic relationships with autocracies, Lithuanian lawmaker and IPAC member Zygimantas Pavilionis said in the statement.

“Deepening relations with Taiwan is crucial to... consolidating democracy in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.