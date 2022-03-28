Three Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) yesterday, the Ministry of National Defense said.
The sortie consisted of two Xian H-6 strategic bombers and a Y-8 long-range electronic warfare aircraft, the ministry said.
The air force responded by scrambling intercept jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets, it said.
Photo: Reuters
The incursion came at the time when the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology was scheduled to test-fire some of its missile systems at the Jioupeng military base in Pingtung County and on the east coast on Thursday and Friday, and tomorrow and Tuesday. The first two were canceled.
The last time Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ was on March 19, involving two twin-engine Xian H-6 strategic bombers, a Shenyang J-11 fighter and a Shenyang J-16 fighter.
The ministry has been publishing information about such flights since September 2020, amid a rising number of intrusions into the ADIZ by the Chinese military.
The largest number of flights in a single day was 56, recorded on Oct. 4 last year, while the highest number this year was 39 on Jan. 23, the ministry said.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 95 imported and two local COVID-19 cases. It is also expanding the age range for younger inbound travelers who test positive with no or mild symptoms, starting today. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the imported cases are 64 who tested positive at airports and 31 who tested positive during or upon ending quarantine. Asked if two foreign visitors, who were invited to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei under a quarantine-exempted “specialized bubble,” were among the cases, Chuang said