Three Chinese jets cross air defense identification zone

By Tsai Chung-hsien / Staff reporter, with CNA





Three Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) yesterday, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The sortie consisted of two Xian H-6 strategic bombers and a Y-8 long-range electronic warfare aircraft, the ministry said.

The air force responded by scrambling intercept jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets, it said.

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army H-6 bomber flies on a mission near Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The incursion came at the time when the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology was scheduled to test-fire some of its missile systems at the Jioupeng military base in Pingtung County and on the east coast on Thursday and Friday, and tomorrow and Tuesday. The first two were canceled.

The last time Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ was on March 19, involving two twin-engine Xian H-6 strategic bombers, a Shenyang J-11 fighter and a Shenyang J-16 fighter.

The ministry has been publishing information about such flights since September 2020, amid a rising number of intrusions into the ADIZ by the Chinese military.

The largest number of flights in a single day was 56, recorded on Oct. 4 last year, while the highest number this year was 39 on Jan. 23, the ministry said.