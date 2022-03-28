‘Normalization’ key to Taiwan’s status

By Yang Cheng-yu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Before Taiwan-US relations can normalize, Taiwan itself must normalize as a nation, ambassador-at-large for Digital New Southbound Policy Initiatives Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said on Saturday.

Lin made the remark at a forum in Taipei that discussed the prospect of the US establishing formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Lin said he pushed for Taiwanese statehood when he was secretary-general of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from 2005 to 2006.

Ambassador-at-large for Digital New Southbound Policy Initiatives Lin Chia-lung speaks at a forum in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

The DPP passed a resolution at the time saying that Taiwan is an independent nation while facing “abnormalities” in international relations, national identity, the Constitution, social justice and competition between political parties.

Taiwan’s status in the global community has been brought to the forefront since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lin said.

“US policy toward Taiwan is still based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the six guarantees, but the way US political elites express themselves in regard to Taiwan is very different from that in 2000,” he said.

Diplomatic relations with Taiwan would hinge on whether they would be with the Republic of China, the “Republic of China on Taiwan,” or “Taiwan,” he said.

Seven democratic presidential elections have cemented the national consciousness of Taiwanese, he said.

“Nobody thinks those on the other side of the Taiwan Strait are compatriots of Taiwanese, and nobody thinks Taiwan has jurisdiction beyond Taiwan,” he said.

“How to set goals and choose a path for Taiwan-US relations in line with the trend of the times will be a topic that we must face and think about together,” he said. “And the improvement of Taiwan-US bilateral relations, rectifying the name of the Taiwan’s representative office [in Washington] to establishing diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the US should be the direction to work toward together.”