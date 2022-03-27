A military-themed parade is to mark the Kinmen Marathon’s return to the archipelago after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kinmen County Government said on Tuesday.
The Kinmen Military Command is to lead the race with light tactical vehicles and use trucks to pick up stragglers, officials said.
The Kinmen Stadium is to host a military exhibition featuring an M-60A3 tank, CM-21 infantry fighting vehicle, 105mm artillery pieces and other weaponry concurrent with the race, they said.
Photo: CNA
The exhibits are intended to showcase the military presence that has long defined Kinmen’s position on the forefront of the nation’s defense, the government officials said.
The event’s three divisions — a marathon, half-marathon and road-running — are scheduled to commence at the stadium on the morning of April 24, they said.
Organizers are negotiating with a Japanese photography service to document the race, the Kinmen Education Department said, adding that it is also looking for qualified pacers to assist at the event.
About 3,500 people have signed up for the competitive marathon, with tomorrow being the final day of registration, they said.
A recreational marathon is to be held separately when the Kinmen Bridge opens to traffic later this year, which is expected to accommodate the 12,000 people who have signed up to date, they said.
Runners are encouraged to take part in the cultural festivals Temple of the City God and the Rocky Oyster and Wheat Harvest Festival, they said.
The Kinmen Marathon is certified by the the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, and has been held since 2008, with the exceptions of 2020 and last year.
