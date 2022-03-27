Belgian priests honored for work in Hsinchu ceremony

Staff Writer, with CNA





Two Catholic priests from Belgium were honored at an event on Friday for their long-term contributions to Taiwan, and were presented with national identification cards.

Olivier Lardinois and Corneille Hermans, both 58, received national identification cards and National Health Insurance cards from Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) at the event.

Their applications to naturalize as Taiwanese were approved earlier this year based on their special contributions to the nation.

Catholic priests Corneille Hermans, left, and Olivier Lardinois, right, with Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke attend a ceremony in Hsinchu County on Friday. Photo: Liao Hsueh-ju, Taipei Times

Yang thanked the men for devoting their lives to indigenous communities in Hsinchu County, where they have assisted school children in a mountainous area for more than 30 years, including driving them to and from school.

They are the fifth and sixth foreign nationals in Hsinchu County to obtain Taiwanese citizenship for their contributions to society, the county government said in a statement on Friday.

Hermans and Lardinois have worked for many years in Jianshih (尖石) and Jhudong (竹東) townships, where they have helped poor families and disadvantaged students by hosting summer and winter camps to help them continue their studies, it said.

Lardinois, who arrived in Taiwan when he was 26 and now speaks fluent Mandarin and Atayal, said that he leads a happy life in Taiwan.

“Taiwanese indigenous peoples are so friendly and generous. I feel we are a family,” Lardinois said. “Receiving the ID card from the government means they recognize my work.”

Hermans said that he never had any regrets about moving to Taiwan.

“I like it here, and getting the ID card makes me even happier,” he said.

Hermans, who arrived in Taiwan at the age of 30, said he felt emotional about receiving his national identification card.

“It’s hard to describe how much I’m moved. I feel even closer to this land,” he said.