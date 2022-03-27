Forged COVID-19 certificate nets steep fine

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





A Taiwanese man has been found guilty of forgery after purchasing a falsified certificate showing a negative COVID-19 result upon his return to Taiwan from Thailand, the Taoyuan District Court said yesterday.

The man, surnamed Shen (沈), returned from Bangkok on May 2 last year and was detected with a fever by infrared thermal imaging cameras at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the court said.

The man’s temperature was confirmed by a handheld thermometer, confirming a fever of 38.2°C, it added.

Passengers in protective clothing arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Jan. 14. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

Shen provided what looked to be a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) certificate showing a negative test result, although medical personnel sent him to a quarantine hospital as a precaution, it said.

More than one test confirmed that Shen had COVID-19, and he was released from hospital after a 19-day stay.

However, a further investigation found that Shen tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Thailand, and later purchased a forged PCR certificate showing a negative result, it said.

Prosecutors in October last year indicted Shen on a charge of forgery with intent to deceive health authorities.

The court handed Shen a five-month suspended sentence and a fine of NT$300,000.

Some people on social media said that the sentence was lenient and that Shen could have been sentenced to up to three years in prison had the charges been laid under the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) or the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例).

However, the court said that Shen might have believed he was negative for COVID-19 upon boarding the flight, despite testing positive earlier, making the forgery charges most relevant.