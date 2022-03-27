Nematodes able to learn despite 302 neurons: study

Nematodes have previously unknown learning abilities that help them avoid harm, researchers in National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine have found.

When nematodes, commonly known as roundworms, encounter cellular stress, they can create memories of those experiences using serotonin pathways to avoid a recurrence of the harmful experience, National Taiwan University Institute of Molecular Medicine professor Pan Chun-liang (潘俊良) said yesterday.

The discovery has important implications for the understanding of how organisms survive, Pan said.

The findings of Pan’s research team have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

The team focused on how memory and learning are related, and how an organism’s behavior changes in response to different physiological conditions, he said.

“This kind of behavioral plasticity induced by internal states is widely present in nature and is one of the most fundamental phenomena in behavioral and cognitive neuroscience,” he said.

Nematodes only have 302 neurons, but advances in molecular biology enable researchers to analyze the structure of their nervous systems using electron microscopes, he said.

In its experiment, the team created intracellular pressure inside the nematodes by inhibiting mitochondrial respiration and measured their responses to the pressure, he said.

To cope with the small size of the nematodes, the team placed the worms in a microfluidic channel and used highly sensitive calcium imaging to capture the responses of their nerve cells to bacterial odors, he said.

The team found that the mitochondrial stress they exerted on the worms induced responses from their neurosensory motor neurons and interneurons to bacterial odors, suggesting that changes in the worms’ neuronal activity caused memory and behavioral changes, he said.

The majority of the research that led to the team’s findings was conducted by master’s student Chiang Yueh-chen (江玥蓁), while the earliest work on nematodes in the school’s lab was conducted by then-doctoral student Liao Chien-po (廖健博), he said.

Liao is a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University in New York.