Nematodes have previously unknown learning abilities that help them avoid harm, researchers in National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine have found.
When nematodes, commonly known as roundworms, encounter cellular stress, they can create memories of those experiences using serotonin pathways to avoid a recurrence of the harmful experience, National Taiwan University Institute of Molecular Medicine professor Pan Chun-liang (潘俊良) said yesterday.
The discovery has important implications for the understanding of how organisms survive, Pan said.
Photo taken from NTU’s Web site
The findings of Pan’s research team have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.
The team focused on how memory and learning are related, and how an organism’s behavior changes in response to different physiological conditions, he said.
“This kind of behavioral plasticity induced by internal states is widely present in nature and is one of the most fundamental phenomena in behavioral and cognitive neuroscience,” he said.
Nematodes only have 302 neurons, but advances in molecular biology enable researchers to analyze the structure of their nervous systems using electron microscopes, he said.
In its experiment, the team created intracellular pressure inside the nematodes by inhibiting mitochondrial respiration and measured their responses to the pressure, he said.
To cope with the small size of the nematodes, the team placed the worms in a microfluidic channel and used highly sensitive calcium imaging to capture the responses of their nerve cells to bacterial odors, he said.
The team found that the mitochondrial stress they exerted on the worms induced responses from their neurosensory motor neurons and interneurons to bacterial odors, suggesting that changes in the worms’ neuronal activity caused memory and behavioral changes, he said.
The majority of the research that led to the team’s findings was conducted by master’s student Chiang Yueh-chen (江玥蓁), while the earliest work on nematodes in the school’s lab was conducted by then-doctoral student Liao Chien-po (廖健博), he said.
Liao is a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University in New York.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance