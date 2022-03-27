Doctor warns of juvenile diabetes

The onset of type 1 diabetes in children can be serious or even fatal, a physician said, advising caregivers to look out for the telltale symptoms of overeating, overdrinking and excessive urination.

Wu Chang-teng (吳昌騰), a pediatrician at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, shared on Facebook the story of a 10-year-old girl who was brought to the pediatric emergency room with shortness of breath, weakness and poor circulation.

The initial prognosis was severe dehydration, but the girl told doctors that in the days before the visit, she was constantly drinking large amounts of water, Wu said.

She also did not enjoy eating sweets and lost 4kg over a few months, he added.

Wu and his colleagues suspected that she had diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes in which the body starts to run out of insulin and builds up harmful substances called ketones, he added.

Testing revealed a blood sugar level of 528 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl), far above the normal level of less than 110mg/dl, Wu said.

Tests also showed a blood ketone level of 4.7 millimoles per liter (mmol/L) in excess of the normal level of less than 0.6mmol/L, he added.

Their diagnosis confirmed, the doctors admitted her into the intensive care unit for immediate treatment, Wu said.

Type 1 diabetes is the most common type among children and its incidence rate has been rising steadily worldwide, Wu said.

The onset of type 1 diabetes in children can be extremely dangerous and, if not treated promptly, the condition might result in deadly complications, he said.

The causes of type 1 diabetes are complex and impossible to predict, so treatment should be sought when the first symptoms occur, he added.

The most common symptoms are excessive eating, drinking and urinating, he said, adding that rapid breath with a fruity acetone smell, irritability, vomiting, abdominal pain and weakness are potential signs of serious complications.

Wu also advised that people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes follow medical advice and see a doctor regularly to keep their condition stable.