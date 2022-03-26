Domestic case sources being probed

HOME FOR CLICK: A police officer who tested positive was determined to have posed for a photo with Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang, who has been quarantined

Staff writer, with CNA





The sources of domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections at a technology plant in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) and in Keelung are still being investigated, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Taiwan yesterday reported 14 new domestic cases, with nine linked to a Vietnamese factory worker in Shulin, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told the center’s daily news briefing.

Chen, who heads the CECC, said that the worker, a woman in her 20s, developed a fever on Wednesday and a COVID-19 test which she underwent at a hospital the following day came back positive yesterday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

A total of 208 employees at the factory who were identified as contacts of the woman were tested for the disease on Thursday, with nine yesterday being confirmed as having COVID-19, he said.

Authorities are still looking into the possible sources of the woman’s infection, the CECC said.

In Keelung, one of three reported domestic cases involved a woman in her 40s who developed a sore throat and cough on Thursday, Chen said, adding that she sought medical attention the same day and a COVID-19 test she underwent came back positive yesterday.

The two confirmed cases were contacts of the woman, one of them a police officer in his 50s who accompanied her to the hospital this week, Chen said.

The CECC was notified during the news conference that another police officer who came into contact with the Keelung woman had been confirmed as having COVID-19 and would be among today’s cases, Chen said.

Authorities determined that the second officer on Thursday posed for a photograph with Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), who has been advised to get tested as a precautionary measure and quarantine at home for three days, Chen said.

The other domestic case is a factory worker in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和) who recently had a stuffy nose and sore throat before testing positive for COVID-19, he said.

His source of infection remains unknown, Chen said.

The 122 new imported cases reported yesterday were 61 males and 61 females ranging in age from under five to older than 80, CECC data showed.

They entered Taiwan from Feb. 13 to yesterday from a wide range of places, including Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the US and Vietnam, the data showed.

Among them, 89 tested positive upon arrival in Taiwan, the data showed.

The CECC did not release information regarding the vaccination status of the imported cases.