The National Immigration Agency (NIA) on Thursday advised parents returning with surrogate babies born in Ukraine to obtain a paternity certificate, after a report said a child was left stateless after the war broke out.
The agency said that parents need a paternity certificate to apply for a passport and visa for newborns.
The statement came in response to an Apple Daily report that Taiwanese parents of a girl born to a surrogate mother in Ukraine were unable to obtain birth documents, as she was born two days before Russia invaded, and the hospital was too badly damaged to issue a birth certificate.
The report said that the girl was the first stateless person born to Taiwanese parents since the war started on Feb. 24.
With a certificate of paternity to prove the familial relationship, Taiwanese parents in such situations can apply for a stateless person passport for their child and a three-month entry visa at a Taiwanese representative office office, the NIA said.
The visa can be extended once, and the child would be eligible to reside in Taiwan as long as relevant documents are provided within 60 days, the agency said.
The girl’s father, a man from central Taiwan identified as “Mr C,” is reportedly in Warsaw with his wife.
“After our daughter was born, she and other newborns and their surrogate mothers were all hidden in bomb shelters,” he told the Apple Daily. “We were so scared seeing them online living in such horrible conditions, and we contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for help.”
Fortunately, the surrogate mother and the baby fled to Poland in a third wave of refugees leaving the country, allowing him and his wife to fly there and meet them, he said.
The couple met their daughter in Warsaw on March 4 after flying 8,715km, the Apple Daily reported.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said two similar cases have been reported so far.
Ukraine is a popular destination for Taiwanese parents seeking a surrogate to have their baby.
Taiwanese should take their surrogate newborns to Poland, where they can perform a paternity test so the government can help them bring their child to Taiwan, Chen said.
If they cannot get a paternity test in Poland, the parents should alert authorities as soon as possible so that other arrangements can be made, he added.
