Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





LABOR

Migrant permits extended

Employer-held migrant worker employment permits that are to expire between Friday next week and June 30 would be automatically extended for three months, the Ministry of Labor said on Wednesday, citing continued border controls. The extension would benefit about 80,000 employers, who would not need to file new applications to bring in foreign workers, the ministry said, adding that the new expiry dates would be exactly three months after the old dates. Employers wishing to recruit workers from abroad must apply with the ministry for permits that are valid for six months, during which the worker would have to enter the country, the ministry said.

EARTHQUAKES

Level 4 temblor hits Hualien

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Hualien County at 8:38am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The epicenter of the temblor was about 63.3km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall and the hypocenter was at a depth of 19.6km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s biggest intensity levels, which gauge the effect of a temblor, reached 4 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) and Hualien’s Jichi (磯崎) area. The quake had an intensity of 3 in Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Changhua and Miaoli counties, as well as in Taichung, and an intensity of 2 in Kaohsiung and Tainan, and Yilan and Hsinchu counties. The earthquake was likely an aftershook of a magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck off Hualien early on Wednesday morning.

CRIME

Guinea pig killer sentenced

A Kaohsiung woman was on Tuesday last week sentenced to 30 days in prison for last year killing her pet guinea pig. The Kaohsiung District Court said that the woman, surnamed Chiang (江), violently slammed the animal to the ground three times during a quarrel with another person at a market in the city on Aug. 27 last year. The incident was reported to the authorities by bystanders, and Chiang was charged with cruelty against an animal, the court said. The guinea pig died of organ failure that resulted from the physical trauma it had sustained, the court said. The ruling took into consideration that she confessed to the crime, as well as her record of drug use and vandalism, the court said. Chiang was sentenced to 30 days in prison, which can be commuted to a fine, and she was fined NT$200,000, it said. The ruling can be appealed.

TOURISM

Costa Cruises touts return

Costa Cruises on Monday announced that it is deploying its Costa Serena cruise ship to serve Taiwan, Japan and South Korea as part of its plan to gradually restart operations in Asia. The cruise ship weighs 114,500 tonnes and can house 3,780 people. The Genoa, Italy-based cruise ship operator said the number of passengers from Taiwan grew steadily before the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the Port of Keelung, the operator said it is considering offering cruise tours from the Port of Kaohsiung. The operator said it would work with public health specialists to ensure compliance with disease prevention guidelines in each country involved. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, has said that May would be the best month to gauge the trend of the pandemic for the rest of year.