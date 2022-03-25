LABOR
Migrant permits extended
Employer-held migrant worker employment permits that are to expire between Friday next week and June 30 would be automatically extended for three months, the Ministry of Labor said on Wednesday, citing continued border controls. The extension would benefit about 80,000 employers, who would not need to file new applications to bring in foreign workers, the ministry said, adding that the new expiry dates would be exactly three months after the old dates. Employers wishing to recruit workers from abroad must apply with the ministry for permits that are valid for six months, during which the worker would have to enter the country, the ministry said.
EARTHQUAKES
Level 4 temblor hits Hualien
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Hualien County at 8:38am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The epicenter of the temblor was about 63.3km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall and the hypocenter was at a depth of 19.6km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s biggest intensity levels, which gauge the effect of a temblor, reached 4 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) and Hualien’s Jichi (磯崎) area. The quake had an intensity of 3 in Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Changhua and Miaoli counties, as well as in Taichung, and an intensity of 2 in Kaohsiung and Tainan, and Yilan and Hsinchu counties. The earthquake was likely an aftershook of a magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck off Hualien early on Wednesday morning.
CRIME
Guinea pig killer sentenced
A Kaohsiung woman was on Tuesday last week sentenced to 30 days in prison for last year killing her pet guinea pig. The Kaohsiung District Court said that the woman, surnamed Chiang (江), violently slammed the animal to the ground three times during a quarrel with another person at a market in the city on Aug. 27 last year. The incident was reported to the authorities by bystanders, and Chiang was charged with cruelty against an animal, the court said. The guinea pig died of organ failure that resulted from the physical trauma it had sustained, the court said. The ruling took into consideration that she confessed to the crime, as well as her record of drug use and vandalism, the court said. Chiang was sentenced to 30 days in prison, which can be commuted to a fine, and she was fined NT$200,000, it said. The ruling can be appealed.
TOURISM
Costa Cruises touts return
Costa Cruises on Monday announced that it is deploying its Costa Serena cruise ship to serve Taiwan, Japan and South Korea as part of its plan to gradually restart operations in Asia. The cruise ship weighs 114,500 tonnes and can house 3,780 people. The Genoa, Italy-based cruise ship operator said the number of passengers from Taiwan grew steadily before the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the Port of Keelung, the operator said it is considering offering cruise tours from the Port of Kaohsiung. The operator said it would work with public health specialists to ensure compliance with disease prevention guidelines in each country involved. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, has said that May would be the best month to gauge the trend of the pandemic for the rest of year.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance