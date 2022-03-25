‘A blatant lie’: China fights Taiwan over credit for rescue of sailors lost at sea

The Guardian, PORT MORESBY





Tensions between China and Taiwan have found an unlikely battleground — a fight over who rescued nine Papua New Guinean (PNG) sailors who were lost at sea for nearly a month.

The dispute followed the rescue of the PNG nationals in Solomon Island waters late last month after 29 days lost at sea.

Credit for the mission was claimed by China in an article published in the Global Times on Feb. 26. The article said that the ship’s captain called the Chinese embassy in the Solomon Islands asking for help, which had been given by the Chinese government.

Sun Xiao, an attache at the Chinese embassy in the Solomon Islands, said that he took the call from the captain of the ship.

“[At] 3:30am in the early morning of Feb. 24, 2022, staff of the Chinese embassy in the Solomon Islands received an urgent phone call from Mr Li Zhi, captain of a fishing boat operating in sea waters southwest of the Solomon Islands. Captain Li told the embassy that he was from Fujian Province of the People’s Republic of China. He and his crew had just rescued nine survivors from a raft drifting 29 days at sea.”

Sun alleged that Li told embassy officials: “As a Chinese national, I appeal to the Chinese embassy for assistance. I believe the embassy will kindly help inform [the Solomon Islands] and PNG governments to pick up those survivors and safely send them home.”

“Upon receiving the phone call, the Chinese embassy lost no time in engaging with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet calling on the Solomon Island government to arrange for maritime authorities to find and rescue the survivors... As Captain Li told the embassy: ‘All survivors have been taken care of by my crew, and are in good shape now. Some of my crew members come from Fujian and Shandong provinces in China. We Chinese people have a longstanding tradition of being willing to help those in trouble.’”

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disputed China’s version of the rescue, calling it a “blatant lie.”

“First of all, our office would like to point out that this is a rescue attempt successfully carried out primarily due to the joint efforts of a Taiwanese fishing vessel and Taiwan’s rescue authority,” a spokesperson said.

“Unlike what the Chinese embassy in Honiara claimed, Yixiang No. 8, the fishing boat that saved the nine PNG nationals, is a registered Taiwanese fishing boat. And the Taipei Rescue Coordination Center (TRCC), Taiwan’s national maritime search-and-rescue authority, was the authority that initially coordinated with its counterparts in both PNG and the Solomon Islands in a timely manner, and secured those nine lives eventually,” they said.

The spokesperson said that the crew of the Yixiang No. 8 spotted the sailors drifting on Feb. 25 and reported them to the TRCC, which reached out to authorities in PNG and the Solomon Islands, and then carried out the rescue.

“This office is not attempting to rule out the possibility that the Chinese embassy in Honiara may have stepped in at the very last stage of this operation and facilitated the repatriation of the nine PNG nationals back to their motherland. However, claiming the Yixiang No. 8 as a Chinese fishing vessel and totally disregarding the TRCC’s efforts is a blatant lie that simply does not reflect the actual facts. Obviously, China is preaching to the world its so-called ‘one China’ principle and taking advantage of Taiwan again.”

After the Global Times article, the Solomon Islands police said it had Taiwan to thank for the rescue.