China has been facing increased international pressure since Russia invaded Ukraine, Taiwan Thinktank senior fellow Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) told a forum in Taipei yesterday.
Throughout the invasion, problems encountered by the Russian military, warming US-Europe relations, the rising influence of Central and Eastern Europe, and the interruption of the Belt and Road Initiative have all put increased pressure on China, Lai told the forum held by the Strategy and Public Research Institute of Taiwan.
This pressure would be further exacerbated by Russia’s post-invasion economic decline, he said.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
China seemed to think that the US wanted Beijing’s help in the Indo-Pacific region, as the US was busy dealing with the Ukraine war, he said.
“You saw media reports in China and Taiwan suggesting this, but nothing of the sort is true,” he said. “The US did not ask for China’s help in the region — it told China not to do anything.”
Recently revealed information show that China knew that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine and asked Moscow to wait until after the Beijing Winter Olympics, Lai added.
“The fact that US intelligence was aware of all of this shows the depth of its knowledge. This is why the US is able to make tough demands when communicating with China,” he said. “China simply has no leverage.”
China’s relationship with the EU might further deteriorate, Lai said, citing countermeasures taken by the EU after China sanctioned Lithuania.
Talks on China’s proposed trade pact with 16 central and eastern European countries have also stagnated, and progress on its Belt and Road Initiative has been destroyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said.
The heavy sanctions the US is placing on Russia would likely serve as a model for similar actions taken toward China if it attempted to invade Taiwan, he said.
“Ukraine’s experience has demonstrated that Taiwan must not allow a potential conflict with China to become a bilateral Taiwan-China issue only,” he said. “Peace across the Taiwan Strait should be ensured through multilateral arrangements under an international framework.”
Ukraine, with the support of many Middle Eastern friends of the EU, has changed EU policy and provided direct support through multilateral efforts to resist Russian aggression, he said.
Ukraine’s efforts to change EU policy and foster direct, multilateral action against Russia should serve as a model for Taiwan, he said.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said that Western policies of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan could lead to miscalculations by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
“That is a big risk for the international community. The government must caution its international friends about such ambiguity with regards to Taiwan,” he added.
Other participants called on the government to tackle fake news and misinformation, which China uses to weaken confidence among Taiwanese in their ability to defend themselves, as well as weaken mutual trust between Taiwan and its friends and allies.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
US President Joe Biden’s comments about Taiwan during a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) were meant to discourage Beijing from making any rash moves on Taiwan amid the Ukraine war, a Taiwanese academic said on Saturday. Chen Shih-min (陳世民), an associate professor at National Taiwan University, said that while Biden simply repeated past statements about the US’ “one China” policy during the call on Friday, his comments signaled Washington’s commitment to the security of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. The comments were meant to convey to Beijing the message that Western countries have not been distracted by
‘MILD SIDE EFFECTS’: Moderna recipients’ antibody levels rose 47.7-fold within 28 days after their booster shot, a Chang Gung Memorial Hospital study showed A clinical study on mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines has found that booster shots with the Moderna vaccine are the most effective, the study’s lead researcher said yesterday. The study, which began in December last year at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and whose results were published yesterday, involved 340 participants with an average age of 35 who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, lead researcher Chiu Cheng-hsun (邱政洵), who is the vice superintendent of the hospital’s branch in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), told a news conference. The participants were divided into four groups, Chiu said, adding that the respective