Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has been certified for a second time by Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) program, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said yesterday, adding that it is ready to receive international travelers as some nations are set to fully reopen their borders.
The ACI has been inviting its members to participate in its AHA program since 2020, after the global aviation industry was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
The council set its Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines by consulting recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Council Aviation Restart Task Force, the company said, adding that it uses the guidelines to examine health and safety practices at airports participating in the AHA program.
To evaluate an airport’s health practices, the council gives surveys to air passengers, reviews materials submitted by airport operators and conducts interviews with them, the airport operator said.
The company said that it highlighted the measures it has taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 among inbound and outbound passengers, as well as airport workers, and its disinfecting and social distancing guidelines, its protection of airport workers and its communications with travelers.
Taoyuan airport was granted the health accreditation for a second time for having comprehensive disease prevention measures and facilities in place, the company said.
It first secured the heath accreditation certificate in April last year, along with 400 airports worldwide, the company said, adding that the certificate was valid for one year.
Due to rising vaccination rates, some nations are ready to reopen their borders, the company said, adding that it would work closely with its service partners at the airport to be prepared for any new challenges.
