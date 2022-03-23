President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday expressed her condolences after a Chinese civilian aircraft carrying 132 people crashed in the mountains of southern China’s Guangxi region.
“President Tsai expressed her condolence to the passengers who died in this plane crash and their next of kin,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said late on Monday.
Chang said the president had expressed her hopes the ongoing search for survivors would be successful.
The Mainland Affairs Council also expressed condolences.
The council said that it was closely monitoring developments through existing cross-strait channels and Taiwan’s aviation authorities, adding that it had offered any and all assistance necessary.
A China Eastern Airlines jet carrying 132 people crashed in the mountains in Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration said.
Media reports said that there were no signs of survivors, and the airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew who had died.
The plane was flying a domestic route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou.
The airline said that there were no foreign nationals on board, though it was still trying to determine if any of the passengers were from Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macau.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office yesterday confirmed that there were no Taiwanese on board.
