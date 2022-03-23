Ship stranded off east coast towed to Port of Kaohsiung

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The nation’s east coast was spared an oil spill after a stranded Belize-registered ship was successfully towed away yesterday morning, the Maritime and Port Bureau said.

In addition to a NT$600,000 (US$21,021) fine, the bureau said that it is seeking restitution of up to NT$60 million from the owner of the Uniprofit for not properly handling the vessel after it lost power when navigating the east coast earlier this month.

The bureau said the ship on March 8 ran aground near Taitung County’s Fugang Fishery Harbor, with the heavy oil aboard weighing 399.5 tonnes. All 16 crew members — 11 from China and five from Indonesia — were rescued by the coast guard.

The stranded Belize-registered Uniprofit is pictured off the coast of Taitung County on Monday. Photo: Chen Hsien-yi, Taipei Times

The bureau tried towing the ship from Taitung to the Port of Kaohsiung on March 9 and 10, but to no avail, it said.

Since March 8, the bureau has held 13 emergency response meetings over the stranded ship, in which the owner of the Uniprofit was repeatedly asked to quickly recruit a contractor to remove the vessel in case an oil spill polluted the ocean off the east coast.

However, the Chinese ship owner said that it could not afford the towing expenses and the owner was fined NT$600,000 for failing to tow away the ship by the deadline set by the bureau.

Instead of waiting for the ship owner to act, the bureau decided to take action to protect the marine environment. It employed a suspender weighing 1,250 tonnes to offload 1,586 tonnes of goods from the ship yesterday morning.

The ship began to float again at 8:20am and was subsequently towed away by two large tugs, the bureau said.

The ship would be temporarily docked at the Port of Kaohsiung and would be banned from leaving Taiwan, the bureau said.

The cost of removing the Uniprofit was between NT$50 million and NT$60 million, the bureau said, following a preliminary calculation.

The ship’s cargo would be detained at the Port of Kaohsiung while the bureau seeks compensation from the ship’s owner, it said.