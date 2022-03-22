DPP to name candidates for three cities after June

By Yang Chun-hui and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday said that its mayoral candidates for Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan would be determined after June, as the decision would affect its choice of candidates for other cities.

Taiwan is to hold local elections on Nov. 26.

Former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) is key to how the nominations will play out, a party source said on condition of anonymity.

There are calls within the party to have former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) run for Taipei, Lin run for New Taipei City and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) run for Taoyuan, the source said.

Chen Shih-chung also serves as the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Lin has said he is interested in running for Taipei mayor, but has refused to consider running for Taichung or New Taipei City mayor, the source said, adding that Lin is not the party’s first choice, due to his low polling.

Whether the DPP can persuade Lin to sit on his bid for Taipei mayor or offer other positions will determine the DPP’s strategy for Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan, the source said.

A decision by Chen Chien-jen to run for Taipei mayor would determine the number of “ace cards” the DPP has up its sleeve, they said.

Most DPP members believe that Chen Chien-jen will not run for Taipei, but President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) did not dismiss the idea out of hand when it was first brought up and only said that it was “bold,” the source said.

Tsai has told DPP members that “Taipei has a lot of talent and you all need to work hard,” the source said, adding that it seems, for now, that the party is not writing off Chen Chien-jen as a possible candidate.

Chen Shihi-chung has the backing of the Tsai clique in the party and is seen as a strong candidate for Taipei, but he can be confirmed as a candidate only after the legislative session ends in May, the source said.

Whether Chen Shih-chung can step down as the head of the CECC in May is also a question, as the COVID-19 pandemic is highly unpredictable, they said.

Other sources said a decision could be made as late as July or August.

However, as Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) most likely candidate for Taipei mayor, is expected to announce his bid in May, and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) of the People First Party is campaigning for support, the DPP should carefully assess whether it has will have the luxury of announcing a late candidate, the source said.