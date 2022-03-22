About 340,000 Moderna vaccine doses and about 70,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses are to expire this week, and would be disposed of if not administered, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while reporting five local and 93 imported COVID-19 cases.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that more than 49.01 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination rate to 83.3 percent, its second-dose vaccination rate to 77.97 percent and its booster dose vaccination rate to 48.15 percent, as of Sunday.
Taiwan has so far obtained about 50.32 million doses of vaccines from multiple channels, including procurement, domestic development and donations, he said.
Photo courtesy of the Pingtung County Government via CNA
As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated several times, receiving a booster dose has become a global trend, and the government has been encouraging people to get vaccinated, Chuang said.
However, about 340,000 Moderna vaccine doses and about 70,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses that have been thawed and distributed to local health departments are to expire this week, he said, adding that about 312,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses are due to expire by the end of the month.
The center has informed local health departments to make appropriate use of the doses, but if they are not administered in time, they should be disposed of to ensure that people do not receive an expired dose, he said.
Preparing an excess amount of vaccine doses is important and a policy implemented in many countries, Chuang said, adding that the US has so far secured about 687 million doses and destroyed about 65 million of those doses, or 9.5 percent.
He urged people who are eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine to get it as soon as possible to be better protected against the virus.
Meanwhile, the 93 imported cases reported yesterday include 42 people who tested positive upon arrival at airports on Sunday, Chuang said.
The 42 cases were detected among 1,700 passengers who arrived on 22 flights, resulting in a testing positivity rate of 2.47 percent, he added.
Of the local cases, two are residents of Chiayi City, with one each from Chiayi County, Yunlin County and Tainan, Chuang said.
Four of the local cases are linked to a cluster of infections involving a wedding banquet in Chiayi City on March 13, he said.
Of 235 people linked to the cluster and identified for testing, nine people have so far tested positive, 205 people have tested negative and 21 are still being tested, he said, adding that the cluster has expanded to 10 cases, including the index case.
Another local case is a woman who was under home isolation and tested positive upon ending isolation, Chuang said.
She was a close contact of a case linked to a cluster in southern Taiwan involving members of a tour group and a hospital in Tainan, he said, adding that the cluster has so far expanded to 30 confirmed cases.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said genome sequencing showed that a case from the Chiayi wedding banquet cluster was infected with the same strain of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as a previous cluster of infections at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and another previous cluster first linked to a New Taipei City interior designer, which had also been connected to the tour group and Tainan hospital cluster.
One the new cases reported yesterday was linked to the wedding banquet cluster, Lo said, adding that he experienced symptoms in the afternoon after attending the banquet at noon, making him a possible infection source.
However, more contact tracing data would be needed for confirmation, he said.
