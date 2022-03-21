Young people of the Amis Tavalong community in Hualien County’s Guangfu Township hold signs at a news conference yesterday to protest a government decision to ban traditional homemade rice wine. Members of the community said that the government’s policy favors an entrenched alcohol monopoly and threatens traditional indigenous wine-making culture.
Photo courtesy of a reader via CNA
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important
The Economic Democracy Union yesterday urged the government to establish regulatory control measures for Shopee capital to deter Chinese economic influence in Taiwan. Civic groups are calling for Shopee to commission licensed electronic payment services to handle all transactions on its platform, as the current situation is unfair to certified services and the platform lacks consumer guarantees, Economic Democracy Union researcher Hsu Kuan-tze (許冠澤) said. The Investment Commission’s performance cannot compete with the US Committee on Foreign Investment, which plays a critical role in overseeing US national and economic security, union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said. Despite the success of the 2014 Sunflower