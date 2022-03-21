Academia Sinica on Wednesday said it is offering scholarships to Ukrainian students and academics that would allow them to stay in Taiwan for at least three months in a bid to offer assistance amid Russia’s invasion of the east European country.
The Taiwan Scholarship Program for Ukrainian Students and Scholars began accepting applications on Wednesday, the research institute said in a statement, adding that applications would be received until further notice.
The program is open to Ukrainian undergraduates, master’s and doctoral students, and academics with doctorates in the fields of the humanities and social sciences, mathematics, physical sciences, and life sciences.
Photo: Tsai Si-pei, Taipei Times
The program would accept 15 academics and an undisclosed number of students from Ukraine, Academia Sinica added.
Those interested can find details on the English-language Web site institution.pan.pl/index.php/759-academia-sinica-taiwan-scholarships-for-ukrainian-students.
The program would cover round-trip airfare and accommodation, and provide a subsidy of NT$15,000 per month for undergraduate students, NT$20,000 per month for master’s and doctoral students, and NT$66,950 per month for academics, Academia Sinica said.
The duration of the program, which is cosponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, has been set at three months, with the possibility of extensions.
The announcement came after Academia Sinica on March 10 said that it objected to “any and all acts of violence that destroy world peace and violate human rights.”
The government last week announced that it was considering allowing Ukrainian students and academics to stay in Taiwan temporarily as part of its efforts to assist Ukrainian refugees.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 11 announced that Ukrainian nationals may travel to Taiwan if they have relatives in the nation who are citizens or residency holders.
Taiwan has more than 200 Ukrainian residents.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important
The Economic Democracy Union yesterday urged the government to establish regulatory control measures for Shopee capital to deter Chinese economic influence in Taiwan. Civic groups are calling for Shopee to commission licensed electronic payment services to handle all transactions on its platform, as the current situation is unfair to certified services and the platform lacks consumer guarantees, Economic Democracy Union researcher Hsu Kuan-tze (許冠澤) said. The Investment Commission’s performance cannot compete with the US Committee on Foreign Investment, which plays a critical role in overseeing US national and economic security, union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said. Despite the success of the 2014 Sunflower