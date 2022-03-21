Scholarship program offered to assist Ukrainians

Staff writer, with CNA





Academia Sinica on Wednesday said it is offering scholarships to Ukrainian students and academics that would allow them to stay in Taiwan for at least three months in a bid to offer assistance amid Russia’s invasion of the east European country.

The Taiwan Scholarship Program for Ukrainian Students and Scholars began accepting applications on Wednesday, the research institute said in a statement, adding that applications would be received until further notice.

The program is open to Ukrainian undergraduates, master’s and doctoral students, and academics with doctorates in the fields of the humanities and social sciences, mathematics, physical sciences, and life sciences.

The entrance of Academia Sinica is pictured in Taipei on Jan. 4. Photo: Tsai Si-pei, Taipei Times

The program would accept 15 academics and an undisclosed number of students from Ukraine, Academia Sinica added.

Those interested can find details on the English-language Web site institution.pan.pl/index.php/759-academia-sinica-taiwan-scholarships-for-ukrainian-students.

The program would cover round-trip airfare and accommodation, and provide a subsidy of NT$15,000 per month for undergraduate students, NT$20,000 per month for master’s and doctoral students, and NT$66,950 per month for academics, Academia Sinica said.

The duration of the program, which is cosponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, has been set at three months, with the possibility of extensions.

The announcement came after Academia Sinica on March 10 said that it objected to “any and all acts of violence that destroy world peace and violate human rights.”

The government last week announced that it was considering allowing Ukrainian students and academics to stay in Taiwan temporarily as part of its efforts to assist Ukrainian refugees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 11 announced that Ukrainian nationals may travel to Taiwan if they have relatives in the nation who are citizens or residency holders.

Taiwan has more than 200 Ukrainian residents.