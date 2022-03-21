Biden’s Taiwan remarks a warning to Xi: academic

Staff writer, with CNA





US President Joe Biden’s comments about Taiwan during a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) were meant to discourage Beijing from making any rash moves on Taiwan amid the Ukraine war, a Taiwanese academic said on Saturday.

Chen Shih-min (陳世民), an associate professor at National Taiwan University, said that while Biden simply repeated past statements about the US’ “one China” policy during the call on Friday, his comments signaled Washington’s commitment to the security of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

The comments were meant to convey to Beijing the message that Western countries have not been distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to deter it from taking advantage of the situation to move against Taiwan, Chen said.

A photograph released by Xinhua news agency shows US President Joe Biden, left, meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link on Friday. Photo: AP

According to a readout of the call published by the White House, Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan remained unchanged and that Washington continued to oppose unilateral changes to the “status quo.”

A senior US administration official told reporters that Biden had underscored concerns about Beijing’s “coercive and provocative actions” across the Strait.

Ting Shu-fan (丁樹範), professor emeritus at National Chengchi University, said that Biden and Xi did not reach a consensus during the call, but added that that was not surprising.

In the short term, the US would maintain its policy on Taiwan, such as keeping close ties with Taiwanese officials and supporting the nation’s efforts to elevate its defense capability, Ting said.

During the nearly two-hour long call, Biden told Xi that there would be “consequences” if China, which has so far been reluctant to criticize the Russian invasion, provides material support to Moscow.

However, the US has not said what the consequences might be.

Xi told Biden that China would make its own judgement regarding the war, a readout issued by the Chinese government said.

Xi also urged Ukraine, the US and NATO to engage in dialogue with Russia to try to address the security concerns raised by Russia and Ukraine, and to resolve the crisis.

The first direct talks between Biden and Xi since November last year came after US officials said that Russia had requested military equipment and other assistance from China.

Beijing has denied that Moscow made such a request.

Chen said that Washington was warning Beijing against providing arms, supplies or logistical support to Moscow, as that would undercut the desired outcomes of Western sanctions against Russia.

Ting cast doubt on the effects of such a warning, citing the Chinese readout as saying that Xi did not offer any guarantees on the issue.