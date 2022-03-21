Most Japanese fear invasion of Taiwan by China

‘STRONG CONCERNS’: A survey found that 87% said they are worried about the Russian invasion, while 30% said Tokyo should step up sanctions against Moscow

Bloomberg





Nine in 10 Japanese people are concerned that China might invade Taiwan following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a Japanese newspaper poll said.

Fifty-six percent of the 1,040 respondents polled on Saturday by the Mainichi Shimbun and Saitama University’s Social Survey Research Center said they have “strong concerns” about the prospect of Chinese action against Taiwan, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, 33 percent said they have “some degree of anxiety” about the prospect of Chinese action against Taiwan, it added.

People walk in the Shibuya shopping area in Tokyo on Aug. 29 last year. Photo: Reuters

Locked in a territorial dispute with China over a chain of islands in the East China Sea, Japan generally sees Taiwan’s security as closely linked to its own.

Of those surveyed, 87 percent said they are worried about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while 30 percent said that the Japanese government should step up sanctions against Moscow, the newspaper said.

Japan’s decision to send Ukraine bulletproof vests was “reasonable,” 61 percent of respondents said, while about 11 percent said that Japan does not need to help Ukraine militarily, but twice as many said their country should consider providing the east European nation with more military support.

Separately, 58 percent of respondents in Taiwan in a poll released on Thursday by the Taipei office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association named the US as the country that has the most influence over Taiwan, an increase of 25 percentage points from a similar poll conducted in 2019.

Twenty-five percent of respondents named China, a decline of 20 percentage points from the 2019 poll.

Thirteen percent said Japan has the most influence over Taiwan, a fall of two percentage points.

Additional reporting by Yang Cheng-yu