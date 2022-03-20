Fewer cases of infectious diseases such as severe flu, measles, German measles and Dengue fever were reported last year, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data showed.
Only one case of severe flu was recorded last year, down from 444 a year earlier, and for the first time, the number of severe enterovirus cases was zero, the data showed.
There were 1,359 and 1,196 cases of severe flu in 2017 and 2018 respectively, while the number reached 2,325 in 2019.
From 2017 to 2019, flu season peaked around the Lunar New Year, with influenza-like symptoms responsible for an average of 30,000 emergency room visits from Lunar New Year’s Eve until the fifth day of the first lunar month, the CDC said.
However, the number dropped to just more than 10,000 last year and hit a record low of 8,265 this year, the CDC said.
As for severe enterovirus, 24 to 69 cases were reported from 2017 to 2019 before decreasing to six in 2020 and zero last year. There were 30 to 34 cases of pertussis from 2017 to 2019, while the figure dropped to five in 2020 and zero last year.
Zero cases of measles and German measles were reported in the past two years.
The number of Dengue fever cases ranged from 343 to 640 from 2017 to 2019, dropping to 137 in 2020 and 12 last year.
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) attributed the low numbers of infectious disease cases to people wearing masks and washing their hands often over the past two years to prevent catching COVID-19.
However, Infectious Disease Society of Taiwan honorary chaiman Huang Li-min (黃立民) said that infectious diseases are like earthquakes, which hit when accumulated energy reaches a threshold.
Diseases such as flu and enterovirus could strike back, he said, adding that while that is unlikely to happen this year, as Taiwan is easing its COVID-19 restrictions relatively slowly, the possibility would higher next year.
People should remain alert and maintain protective measures, he said.
