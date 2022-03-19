Cabinet nears approval of national nutrition act

DIET BILL: Under the draft act, communities of more than 50,000 people and institutions that serve meals to more than 500 people must have nutritionists, an advocate said

By Yang Yuan-ting and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Executive Yuan is likely to approve a draft national nutrition act next month to send to the legislature for review, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said yesterday.

Shih made the remark at a Health Promotion Administration event in Taipei, where nutritionists, local agencies and private associations discussed community nutrition promotion centers.

Shih said a draft act was first initiated 40 years ago, but it had stalled over the past few decades.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang talks to the media about a draft bill on nutrition in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times

People aged 65 or older make up 16.9 percent of the population in Taiwan, where the average life expectancy is more than 80 years, Shih said, adding that nutrition is a key component to a healthy life.

Taiwan Dietitian Association president Linda Chin (金惠民) said she hoped the legislature would quickly approve the bill to enable more nutritionists to aid local communities.

Under the draft act, communities of more than 50,000 residents would be required to have nutritionists to provide services related to their diets, she said.

The act would authorize nutritionists to provide nutritional and cooking advice to institutions that serve meals to more than 500 people, she added.

Nutritionists would be able to provide more focused care by stepping outside of the medical field and into communities, especially for older people or those with chronic diseases who receive nutritional counseling from occasional outpatient visits, she said.

Currently, only hospitals and schools that provide lunches have nutritionists, and fewer than 20 percent of schools nationwide have full-time nutritionists, which is far from enough, she added.

There are only 60 full-time nutritionists in communities in Taiwan, and many projects were carried out by commissioned part-time nutritionists, Chin said.

She said she hopes nutritionists can work alongside medical personnel and work full-time to provide comprehensive services to communities.

While many older people have switched to vegetarian diets over the past few years, many do not consume enough protein or believe that they can only get enough protein from eating meat, she said.

Older people can get enough protein by prioritizing their intake of beans, followed by fish, eggs and meat to prevent muscle atrophy, she said.