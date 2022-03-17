Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EARTHQUAKES

Taitung hit by quake

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake yesterday struck Taitung County, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that no damage or injuries were reported. The earthquake was centered 60.3km southwest of Taitung County Hall and occurred at a depth of 39.2km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. Its highest intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was recorded in parts of Pingtung County, where it measured 3 on the nation’s seven-tier intensity scale, the bureau said. The quake also had an intensity of 2 in Taitung and Kaohsiung, and 1 in Tainan, as well as Chiayi and Yunlin counties, it added.

CRIME

Fraud ring suspects arrested

Authorities in Taiwan and Indonesia worked together to break up an international fraud operation by arresting 24 suspects, including four Taiwanese, the Indonesian National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) said on Tuesday. Alleged members of the ring, which included four Taiwanese and 20 Chinese, were arrested in Jakarta on suspicion of conducting Internet telecommunications fraud and money laundering starting last year, Bareskrim said in a statement. With the help of Taiwanese police, members of the fraud ring were found to have been operating in five locations in Jakarta, it said. Indonesian police conducted raids and confiscated evidence, including mobile phones and tablets. The ring allegedly obtained hundreds of millions of rupiah through illicit means, Bareskrim said. There were an estimated 350 victims, all of whom were Chinese, it said.

TRAVEL

Taiwan on top workation list

Taiwan is the 14th best destination for working vacations (workations) around the world and third in the Asia-Pacific region, a list compiled by Sydney-based accommodation metasearch site HotelsCombined showed. HotelsCombined’s workation index ranked 111 nations and regions as working vacation destinations using 22 factors that were divided into six categories: health and safety conditions, local prices, social opportunities, remote working conditions and weather. Taiwan placed 14th worldwide with a score of 80 out of 100 points, and ranked third-best in the Asia-Pacific region after Japan and Sri Lanka. Taiwan scored highly in terms of commodity prices, health and safety, HotelsCombined said. The world’s top 10 countries were Portugal, Spain, Romania, Mauritius, Japan, Malta, Costa Rica, Panama, the Czech Republic and Germany, in that order.

SOCIETY

Teacher returns to US

The last member of a group of foreign volunteers who taught English in Kinmen County as part of the “English Schweitzers” social welfare program returned home to the US yesterday. The program, which was funded by the King Car Cultural & Educational Foundation, ended in 2013. However, some of the volunteers stayed on as teachers after acquiring teaching qualifications, the Kinmen Department of Education said. In an interview with local Chinese-language media, Ohioan Andrew Steward said he and his family had planned to stay for at least another four years, but after returning to the US for a visit last summer and seeing how well his daughter has adapted to life there with less COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to move back to the US ahead of schedule. Steward said he was grateful to be accepted by Kinmen residents and loved the county’s natural beauty. Steward came to Taiwan in 2004, and met and later married a fellow Ohioan while in Kinmen.