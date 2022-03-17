EARTHQUAKES
Taitung hit by quake
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake yesterday struck Taitung County, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that no damage or injuries were reported. The earthquake was centered 60.3km southwest of Taitung County Hall and occurred at a depth of 39.2km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. Its highest intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was recorded in parts of Pingtung County, where it measured 3 on the nation’s seven-tier intensity scale, the bureau said. The quake also had an intensity of 2 in Taitung and Kaohsiung, and 1 in Tainan, as well as Chiayi and Yunlin counties, it added.
CRIME
Fraud ring suspects arrested
Authorities in Taiwan and Indonesia worked together to break up an international fraud operation by arresting 24 suspects, including four Taiwanese, the Indonesian National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) said on Tuesday. Alleged members of the ring, which included four Taiwanese and 20 Chinese, were arrested in Jakarta on suspicion of conducting Internet telecommunications fraud and money laundering starting last year, Bareskrim said in a statement. With the help of Taiwanese police, members of the fraud ring were found to have been operating in five locations in Jakarta, it said. Indonesian police conducted raids and confiscated evidence, including mobile phones and tablets. The ring allegedly obtained hundreds of millions of rupiah through illicit means, Bareskrim said. There were an estimated 350 victims, all of whom were Chinese, it said.
TRAVEL
Taiwan on top workation list
Taiwan is the 14th best destination for working vacations (workations) around the world and third in the Asia-Pacific region, a list compiled by Sydney-based accommodation metasearch site HotelsCombined showed. HotelsCombined’s workation index ranked 111 nations and regions as working vacation destinations using 22 factors that were divided into six categories: health and safety conditions, local prices, social opportunities, remote working conditions and weather. Taiwan placed 14th worldwide with a score of 80 out of 100 points, and ranked third-best in the Asia-Pacific region after Japan and Sri Lanka. Taiwan scored highly in terms of commodity prices, health and safety, HotelsCombined said. The world’s top 10 countries were Portugal, Spain, Romania, Mauritius, Japan, Malta, Costa Rica, Panama, the Czech Republic and Germany, in that order.
SOCIETY
Teacher returns to US
The last member of a group of foreign volunteers who taught English in Kinmen County as part of the “English Schweitzers” social welfare program returned home to the US yesterday. The program, which was funded by the King Car Cultural & Educational Foundation, ended in 2013. However, some of the volunteers stayed on as teachers after acquiring teaching qualifications, the Kinmen Department of Education said. In an interview with local Chinese-language media, Ohioan Andrew Steward said he and his family had planned to stay for at least another four years, but after returning to the US for a visit last summer and seeing how well his daughter has adapted to life there with less COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to move back to the US ahead of schedule. Steward said he was grateful to be accepted by Kinmen residents and loved the county’s natural beauty. Steward came to Taiwan in 2004, and met and later married a fellow Ohioan while in Kinmen.
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important
INSPECTIONS ALLOWED: The announcement came after four pilots won a lawsuit against their employers, which prohibited them being quarantined at home The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) is to propose changes to quarantine measures for long-haul flight cabin crew members today, after the current measures were found to be difficult to enforce. Long-haul flight crew members must quarantine for five days in a designated hotel or at home, if they live in a one-person household, and manage their health for another five days. Airlines are required to dispatch personnel to inspect whether crew members follow home quarantine rules, including watching short-haul flight cabin crew members take rapid tests for COVID-19 through videoconferencing. The most recent rule update took effect on Monday last week. Previously,
The nation’s longest bike lane, measuring 87.5km, was inaugurated yesterday, connecting Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Tainan, as the Council of Agriculture pledged to plant 100,000 trees along the trail. Constructed by the Irrigation Agency, the bike lane passes the Chianan Irrigation Canal (嘉南大圳) and parts of the Chianan Plain (嘉南平原), which is the center of Taiwan’s agriculture, council Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said at an inauguration ceremony in Tainan. The bike lane begins in Yunlin’s Linnei Township (林內) and ends near the Wusanto Reservoir (烏山頭水庫) in Tainan’s Guantian District (官田). President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other government officials